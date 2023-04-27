Let it rip: Kids play Beyblades at Yishun void deck, netizens digging the nostalgia

Keeping a child engaged and entertained can be challenging.

Most of the time, doing so typically requires a screen – whether it be a phone or gaming device.

So TikTok user Johnreyshelby must've gotten a pleasant surprise when he came across a group of kids playing at the void deck.

More specifically, they were fully focused on battling it out with their Beyblades.

It seemed like a refreshing experience for Johnreyshelby.

He spotted these kids as he was heading downstairs to visit the minimart.

"Come, show us how it's done. Let it rip," Johnreyshelby said, egging the kids to start a new battle.

A countdown ensued before the Beyblades were released from their respective BeyLaunchers into the battle arena.

One of the Beyblades spun to a standstill, signalling the end of the battle.

What are Beyblades?

These spinning-top toys were released in Japan in 1999.

This was followed by an animated television series two years later. The original series, comprising 51 episodes, ran throughout 2001.

The latest version was a spin-off series, BeyWarriors Cyborg, which ran from October 2014 to February 2015.

The toys were actually inspired by a traditional Japanese spinning top called beigoma.

According to Curious and Geeks, a match is played until a player scores three points.

A point is awarded for both a ring out finish (when one of the Beyblades is knocked out of the ring) and a survivor finish (when one of the Beyblades stops spinning).

If one of the Beyblades breaks down into individual parts during a collision, the other would score two points.

For a number of netizens, the sight of these children playing with their Beyblades was a trip down memory lane as they reminisced about their younger days playing with the same toy.

"Good to see this honestly," one TikTok user said. "Brings back memories."

Another took a dig at a popular online game, saying how a game of Beyblades is "better than staying at home playing Roblox".

A few TikTok users even noted potential differences in terms of durability and robustness between the Beyblades in the clip and those of yesteryear.

Good old-fashioned fun

The children in the TikTok video seem familiar with their old-school toys.

Apart from Beyblades, they also had capteh at the ready.

According to the National Library Board, the goal of playing capteh is to keep the feathered shuttlecock in the air for as long as possible, using only the heel of your foot.

This traditional game requires a high level of physical dexterity and balance.

Now that we're on the topic of traditional games, why not wipe the dust off that yoyo or tiny beanbags (also known as five stones) of yours?

Back in school, everyone wanted to be a yo-yo master.

Part of recess time was used to brush up on some of the tricks we wanted to perfect, from The Thrown Down to The Sleeper.

Five stones used to be played with actual pebbles, but it evolved to become a lot more aesthetically pleasing with patterned sand-filled cloth instead.

A player would take turns to go through a series of tosses and catches – here's a quick rundown of how the traditional game works.

