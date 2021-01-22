Let's go jalan jalan: Rediscovering Bedok

'Tis the sea-son for some fun

PHOTO: JalanJalan.me

One of Singapore’s longest jetties, Bedok Jetty is one of the most popular fishing spots in the country.

That said, you’ll find all manner of people gathered here, from cyclists taking a break along their 42km long Eastern Coastal Park Connector Network (ECPCN) Cycling Trail, to families looking for a scenic backdrop for a family-portrait location-shoot.

Fun fact: The best time of the day to be here is the evening to watch the sunset and the horizon come alive with the lights from tankers that line our shores. And though it's rare, there have been sightings of dolphins here (like this tragic one).

Located at: East Coast Park Service Road, Singapore 449876