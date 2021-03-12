Let's go paktor: Date spots in Beauty World and Hillview

In this week's edition of Let's Go Paktor, we're taking a look at Beauty World and Hillview, which are ulu no more thanks to the Downtown Line. There, you'll find an abundance of cafes, eateries, nature spots, making this neighbourhood the perfect date spot if you're willing to travel beyond your usual weekend haunts.

Morning Trek: Dairy Farm Nature Park

This rustic hideaway offers plenty to do, from hiking the Wallace Trail to exploring the Dairy Farm Quarry and Singapore Quarry. If you're up for a little bit of exercise, you can also take the Dairy Farm Loop to Bukit Timah Hill, which is Singapore's highest natural point.

Of course, you could go straight to to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, but after all that trekking, "let's take a nap" would become a lot more appealing than "let's go paktor".

Closest MRT to Dairy Farm Nature Park: Hillview Closest MRT to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve: Beauty World

Brunch at FlagWhite

Need a bite to get going? Grab breakfast at this humble, pet-friendly cafe in an obscure corner of Jalan Jurong Kechil.

They serve the usual brunch staples, like croissant-laden breakfast platters, filter coffee, and truffle fries, but we cracked up at the self-aware description on their menu: "Just like any other hipster cafe".

106 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598604. Find out more here.

Chow down on Chicken & Waffles at Revelry

Have you ever seen something on Instagram that looked absolutely delicious, but that needs at least two mouths to finish? That's Revelry's Chicken & Waffles, a deliciously deep-fried stack of carbs and grease that'll have you scheduling another hike up Bukit Timah Hill ASAP.

21 Lorong Kilat, #01-02, 598123. Find out more here.

DIY Okonomiyaki at Ajiya Okonomiyaki

Located next door to FlagWhite, Ajiya Okonomiyaki not only serves four types of okonomiyaki (Japanese savoury pancake), but you can watch the food being grilled right in front of you. Or if you're to it, you can ask to flip the okonomiyaki yourself, perhaps engage in a competition with your other half to see who's better at grilling.

104 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598603. Find out more here.

Step back in time at the Former Ford Factory

On 15 February 1942, the British forces surrendered to the Imperial Japanese Army at this location, ushering in a severely challenging era in Singapore's history. Today, the Former Ford Factory serves as a permanent exhibit for memories surrounding pre-war Singapore, the British surrender, and the Japanese Occupation.

It also explores the Former Ford Factory's history, from its beginnings as Ford Motor Company's first Southeast Asian motorcar assembly plant in 1941, to its status today as a national monument.

While the exhibit doesn't exactly scream 'romance', knowing what our country went through helps us be more grateful for the freedoms and quality of life we can experience now. And who better to do that with than with someone you could potentially spend your life with?

351 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588192. Find out more here.

Nua with cats at The Cat Cafe at The Rail Mall

Home to 11 adopted kitties, The Cat Cafe charges $16 per customer for the first two hours and your 'ticket' comes with a complimentary soft drink. If you and bae want a chill date activity other than staying at home watching Netflix, why not show these cats some love?

392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046. Make a reservation or find out more about The Cat Cafe's cats here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.