Let's go paktor: Date spots in Clarke Quay, Robertson Quay, and Boat Quay

While the Singapore River is mostly associated with bars, clubs, and tourists, its central location and view of the skyline make it an ideal date spot for couples - especially since we can't party due to safe distancing. In this week's edition of Let's Go Paktor, we'll recommend a day's worth of eateries and activities in Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, and Roberston Quay for you and bae to enjoy.

Cafe Hop

There's no shortage of cafes in this area. Toby's Estate and Common Man Coffee Roasters are standard establishments for specialty coffee and Aussie vibes.

The Book Cafe is also a good choice for bibliophiles, though in our experience, having books around lends itself to topics of conversation even if either (or neither) one of you ain't into reading. If you want to go somewhere chill with small bites - say, for a first date - we'd recommend Punch (pictured above), for its quiet atmosphere and relaxing greenery.

Take cute couple pictures at Central Perk

Yeah, yeah, nabbing a photo op at the Friends-themed cafe is a little cheesy, but that's what boyfriends/girlfriends are for 😍

1 Magazine Rd, #01-01 Central Mall, Singapore 059567 Find out more here

Cool off at Dopa Dopa

There's nothing quite like a dollop of artisanal gelato to help you cool off after a long walk by the river - especially when the cafe serves ice cream croissants big enough for two.

29 South Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 058665 Find out more here

Play Mini Golf at Holey Moley

Holey Moley, a mini golf course and bar, provides hours of fun when you and bae need something new to do - and especially if either one of you has a competitive streak. With 27 unique holes and tons of colourful backdrops, you'll walk away with a ton of new couple photos to boot.

3B River Valley Rd, Clarke Quay Find out more here

Book tickets to the Singapore Repertory Theatre

It's not like there are a lot of movies being released nowadays, so if you need a break from Netflix, you can support the local arts scene by bringing bae to the theatre.

20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035 Find out more here

Indulge in old-school delights at Yum Sing!

This 1960s-themed restaurant, which serves hawker favourites like hokkien mee, chilli crab, and laksa, is steeped in nostalgia. We dined here during its soft opening last month and were blown away by how much the place felt like a time capsule.

From the old-school jazzy playlist, to the retro light signages, to the merry-go-round horses on the ceiling, Yum Sing! is as much an experience as it is an eatery.

3 River Valley Road, #01-06/07 Clarke Quay, Block B, 179021 Find out more here

Hop aboard the Singapore River Cruise

Yeah, yeah, call it touristy, but it's not like any of us can book a river cruise down the Seine anytime soon. And anyway, when was the last time you took a romantic boat ride? Surveying the skyline at night while sailing down the river sounds especially delightful when you're with someone you love.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.