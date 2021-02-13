Let's go paktor: Date spots in Jewel Changi Airport

Now that we can't travel abroad, we're all looking for fun things to do in Singapore. And now that we've island-bound for more than a year, finding new places to explore feels more challenging by the week - especially when it comes to finding new places for dating.

Which is why we started Let's Go Paktor, a series that takes the guesswork out of planning romantic excursions.

This week, we're taking a look at Jewel Changi Airport, formerly the last stop before an overseas trip, and now, a destination spot for couples looking for a place to spend their Saturday afternoons. Here's what to do there - other than take couple photos at the Jewel HSBC Rain Vortex, of course.

1. Chow down at Luke's Lobster Jewel Changi

While we can't get Luke's famous lobster rolls in Tokyo or New York City, we'll console ourselves with the fact that we can get them in Shaw Centre and Jewel

. Luke's latest Singapore outpost has released Truffle Butter Lobster Rolls ($30.50), a new limited edition menu item that will be available until mid-March. Each purchase of the Truffle Butter Lobster Roll entitles the diner to a pint of craft beer for $8, so get it while you can.

#01-K209, Jewel Changi Airport

2. Give your heart away at rrooll View this post on Instagram A post shared by rrooll (@rrooll.sg) Singapore's first homegrown specialty cinnamon roll kiosk opened in Jewel last month. And from now until February 14, they're offering heart-shaped cinnamon rolls ($3.60 each). Talk about a "sweet" way to say "I love you" to that special someone! If neither of you has a sweet tooth, rroll also has a number of savoury rolls available, including Japanese Curry and Korean Garlic Onion & Cheese. #B2-266, Jewel Changi Airport

3. Give your feet a rest at Pazzion Cafe View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAZZION Café (@pazzioncafe) Pazzion's first two-in-one retail-and-dining destination makes it easier than ever to shop 'til you drop. Stop by here to help each other pick out a new pair of shoes, then rest your feet at the built-in cafe. Between 12-14 February, Pazzion Cafe is offering a 3-course Valentine's Day meal for two at $88. You'll also get a complimentary Polaroid and a bear towel gift, so if you're thinking of spending Valentine's weekend at Jewel, then you know where to go! Booking details here #B1-243, Jewel Changi Airport

4. Refuel at per centArabica View this post on Instagram A post shared by % ΔRΔBICΔ Singapore (@arabica.sg) Need to recharge before the next activity? The famed Kyoto cafe's fourth Singapore outlet opened in Jewel last September, so head on over here if you're suffering from a food coma. #01-K208, Jewel Changi Airport

5. Book a workshop at Naiise Iconic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naiise (@naiise) You might know local design retailer Naiise for its quirky merchandise, but did you know that their store in Jewel also offers crafts workshops? They update their Instagram and website periodically with upcoming slots, so check there if you want to see what's avaible. #02-205, Jewel Changi Airport

6. Use your SingapoRediscover Vouchers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewel Changi Airport (@jewelchangiairport) Canopy Park, Canopy Bridge, and Manulife Sky Nets aren't just for kids - walking hand in hand across the sky nets makes for cute couple-y memories. There are a number of packages eligible for SingapoRediscover vouchers, so book yours now - just make sure you wait an ample amount of time after eating lobster rolls before going down the slides.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.