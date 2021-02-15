Let's go paktor: Date spots in Mandai & Kranji

Now that we've been homebound for more than a year, we're desperate to enjoy some greenery in the great outdoors. While Singapore might not have mountain ranges or canyons, its countryside has plenty of activities to offer if you and bae need an ulu romantic getaway.

In this weekend's edition of Let's Go Paktor, we'll provide a guide to Mandai and Kranji, drawing on an itinerary recommended by the SingapoRediscovers website.

1. Explore the Kranji Heritage Trail

Launched in 2011, the Kranji Heritage Trail covers 14 historical and agricultural spots off the beaten path, including Sungei Buloh, Neo Tiew, and Kranji Railway. Not only will you be able to make memories, but you might also get some ideas for a scenic proposal or pre-wedding photo shoot.

Plan your visit to the Kranji Heritage Trail here

2. Enjoy a rustic getaway at Bollywood Veggies

Speaking of scenic locations, you've got to stop by the Bollywood Veggies organic farm for seasonal produce. While farm tours and activities are closed amidst Covid-19, you can still explore their food museum or partake in farm-to-table cuisine at the Poison Ivy Bistro.

3. Visit Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle houses one of Singapore's oldest brick-built kilns for wood-firing, otherwise known as a dragon kiln or "long yaw".

Helmed by 3 generations of one family, Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle offers a variety of pottery wares (including lamps, vases, pots - basically anything you can think of) and also conducts pottery workshops.

Whether you're shopping for new tableware for your BTO, or simply in need of a new experience, we couldn't recommended this place more.

4. Feed goats at Hay Dairies Goat Farm

If you and your S.O. had to cancel plans to visit Cingjing Sheep Farm in Taiwan, you can get a similar fix at Hay Dairies Goat Farm. It might not have sweeping mountain views, but you will get to feed goats, watch the goat milking process, and explore the premises in a free-and-easy tour. You can also purchase goat milk directly from the farmers and buy souveniers like handmade goat soap.

Find out more here

5. Visit the Singapore Zoo, River Safari, or Night Safari

Who says the zoo is just for kids? Explore the different enclosures, you'll get to find out bae's favourite (and least favourite) animals. And remember to take an obligatory couple selfie with our favourite pandas, Kai Kai and Jia Jia!

Singapore's wildlife parks are also eligible for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. Find out more here

6. Grab a bite or book a villa at Bistro Gardenasia

Bistro Gardenasia is a farmers market, restaurant, and farmstay all at once. So if you'd like your getaway to last a little longer, you can book one of their villas for a short staycation. Make sure you order their famous Char-grilled Ribeye Hor Fun - the portion is huge, so it's best shared with another person.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.