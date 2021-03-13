Let's go paktor: Date spots in Tanjong Pagar

Tanjong Pagar might be a place that many of us associate with work, but given all the food and small businesses in its vicinity, it's also a prime neighbourhood to explore with a paramour once you can leave the office.

In this week's edition of Let's Go Paktor, we'll show you where to go for weekend brunch, date night, and happy hour with that special someone.

First stop: Grab a bite and a cuppa at a chio cafe

If there's one thing Tanjong Pagar has in abundance, it's cafes. From Australian-inspired eatries like Bearded Bella and (newly-opened) coffee joint Ballad of Anna May; to Japanese import, Baristart; to brunch hotspots like The Populus and The Lokal, there's something for everyone - be it a Tinder duo meeting offline for the first time, to spouses who know that two mouths are better than one when it comes to splitting a Dutch Baby Pancake.

Want to try something different with bae? Hit up Kafe Utu, a cosy African-inspired cafe whose menu offers much more than the usual Eggs Benedict and truffle fries. We're talking Macademia Goat Stew, Liberian Peanut Chicken Stew, and the Bidibado "Abracadbra" - a mocha-style beverage served in cup rimmed with organic peanut butter, roasted almonds, and pink peppercorns.

Kafe Utu is located on 2 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089265

Round 2: Indulge your sweet tooth at The Better Half

Located just a stone's throw from NYLON Coffee Roasters in Everton Park, this humble bakeshop offers artisanal treats like pistachio lemon tea cakes, chamomile honey tea cakes, and various other bakes with flavours like lavendar honey and coconut passionfruit.

With its rustic #cottagecore vibes, The Better Half provides a quiet (and tasty) reprieve from the hustle and bustle of weekend date activities.

Located in 1 Everton Park, #01-43, Singapore 081001

Mid-afternoon refresher: Cool off at Roji Monster Ice Cream

Traipsing around Tanjong Pagar all day can be a sweaty affair, so make sure you stop by newly-opened Taiwanese dessert joint, Roji Monster Ice Cream.

Their signature shaved ice cream comes in four flavours (Milk, Uji Matcha, Black Sesame, and Belgian Chocolate) and has a texture similar to gelato and soft serve. With 23 types of toppings to choose from, this place definitely warrants a date with bae so that you can maximise your ideal combinations.

52 Tg Pagar Rd, 088473

Eat & learn: Sign up for a tea appreciation workshop at Tea Chapter

Need a new experience to bond over? Sign up for tea sampling at Tea Chapter, which will give you a crash course on Chinese tea. You'll learn the origins of Chinese tea, the characteristics of different tea types, and you'll also get to partake in some traditional tea and dessert pairings.

Packages start at $48 per pax. Find out more here.

Located at 9 Neil Road, Singapore 088808

Go on a bookstore date at Grassroots Book Room and Littered With Books

Indie bookstores are a classic date venue. While Grassroots Book Room's selection is mostly in Mandarin, their collection of local literature, English books, and children's literature (in both Chinese and English), will keep you occupied until you're ready for your next stop.

Plus, it has major Taiwanese vibes and a cute cafe in the back. But if you read primarily in English, then you can head over to Littered With Books, located in a shophouse on Duxton Road, for an equally cosy experience.

Grassroots Book Room is located on 25 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089839 Littered With Books is located on 20 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089486

First date? Meet up for pre-dinner drinks at Rebel Rebel Wine Bar

Located across the street from Grassroots Book Room, Rebel Rebel Wine Bar is a relative newcomer to the area, having opened in July 2020. With 200-ish wines to choose from, this place is perfect if you're a budding sommelier - or if you need to break the ice before a dinner date with someone new.

14 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089828

Dial up the romance: Dine alfresco in Duxton

Every time we go to Duxton, we're momentarily transported from Singapore to Europe. With its cobblestone paths, outdoor seating, and small bistros, this corner of Tanjong Pagar is awash in romance.

Dine under the fairylights at Latteria Mozzarella Bar, nibble on contemporary French cuisine at Rhubarb, or if you're feeling a little wild, down some tequila at Lucha Loco's garden bar.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.