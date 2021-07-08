Let's go paktor: Makan places that give you and bae a taste of Malaysia

Malaysian food better or Singaporean food better?

That’s a loaded question with no definite answer, but for Malaysians who have not been able to go home for the past year (and counting), home is so near yet so far away.

So, instead of a conventional date to Gardens by The Bay, how about bringing bae on a discovery of authentic Malaysian fare right here in Singapore?

I mean, what better way to bond with your Malaysian bae than over your shared love for food from your kampung? (or convince your Singaporean bae that Malaysian food is better).

As someone who grew up in KL and travelled all around Malaysia before coming to Singapore, I really miss Malaysian food so this was one jalan-jalan cari makan I'm dying to take my girl along.

1. Uptown Nasi Lemak Nasi Lemak

Most KL-ites will know Village Park Nasi Lemak in Damansara Uptown, where all the ministers and local celebrities have enjoyed (arguably) the best nasi lemak in the Klang Valley.

Uptown Nasi Lemak in the heart of CBD is said to be inspired by that certain nasi lemak at Damansara Uptown, and most hungry Malaysians say it’s as close as you can get to the real thing, right down to that crispy ayam berempah. The sambal here packs a punch too, Malaysian style.

121 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068590

2. Lucky Seafood Catering Ipoh style lai fun and handmade yong tau foo

Ipoh mali~. No point talking about chicken rice since that’s everywhere here, so how about true-to-Ipoh style lai fun and yong tau foo.

Both are painstakingly handmade right here, and you can have the lai fun dry with minced meat, in soup, or cooked with assam laksa, which we thoroughly recommend.

They also sell a true Ipoh favourite – fried jicama which is almost unheard of here but a taste of home for those from Ipoh.

134 Sims Ave, Singapore 387456

3. Anson Town Teluk Intan style or Ipoh style chee cheong fun – take your pick

The Ipoh Curry Noodle chee cheong fun here is said to be as authentic as you can get in Ipoh. It comes with plenty of char siew and roasted meat, but the curry is the real star – the pig’s skin in the curry is heavenly.

The lesser known but more unique Teluk Intan style chee cheong fun is also a crowd pleaser – served with preserved vegetables, turnips and dried shrimps. Don’t visit on weekend mornings or you’ll have to brave a long queue.

324P Changi Road, Singapore 419799 No.7 Gambas Crescent #01-07 Ark, Singapore 757087

4. Super Kitchen Chilli Pan Mee (Batu Road) KL Chilli Pan Mee

Chilli Pan Mee is another Klang Valley staple, and for KL-ites dying to suffer from the delicious spice, there is an outlet of Super Kitchen Chili Pan Mee right here in Far East Square.

Even the chilli is imported from KL, so you know you’re getting the good stuff. Get some iced milk coffee on the side if it’s been some time since you had this, since it’s guaranteed to get hot on your tastebuds.

22 China St, Singapore 049564

5. 133 Penang Authentic @ Bukit Timah Food Centre Penang Char Kway Teow, anyone?

Many Malaysians I know have been on a journey searching for true Penang char kway teow in Singapore, and the one at 133 Penang Authentic @ Bukit Timah Food Centre comes closest to it.

True blue Penangites man this stall, and rest assured there’s plenty of wok hei in every plate. There’s a long queue, but only because each plate is cooked individually.

51 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #02-193, Singapore 588172

6. Sarawak Delicacy Laksa & Kolo Mee, Bedok Sarawak Kolo Mee and Laksa

Kolo Mee is quintessentially Sarawakian, so if you’re missing home then head over to this stall. The stall dishes out a generous portion with plenty of minced pork and char siew.

There are rave reviews for the Sarawak laksa too with legit belacan. Expect a long wait during makan hours.

Blk 204 Bedok North Street 1, 01-435, Singapore 460204

7. R.K. Eating House 24-hour Mamak experience

The best thing about having roti canai in Malaysia isn’t so much about the food. It’s the experience of hanging out with friends at a 24-hour mamak until the wee hours - watching EPL over unassuming roti canai, maggi goreng and teh tarik or Milo ais.

It’s difficult to find something like this in Singapore, but there are a select few (sans EPL matches). R.K. Eating House at Serangoon Gardens is one, serving pretty good crispy prata, their massive Tissue Prata, and the Milo Tower which is perfect for sharing with bae.

1 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557253

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.