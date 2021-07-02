Let's go paktor: Nature walks and wakeboarding in Punggol

There are five Insta-worthy bridges along the park, but we recommend the Jewel Bridge for its great views. If you decide to swing by in the evening, you can catch the picturesque sunset together with bae.

The park is easily accessible from Waterway Point, but if you want to cycle together along the path then we suggest renting a bicycle from SAFRA Punggol (take the LRT to Sam Kee station from Punggol MRT or bus 84 from Punggol Interchange).