Let's go paktor: Romantic cafes in the West

You and bb might have spent a lot of time indoors in 2020, but with restrictions easing, perhaps it's time to venture out for dates again - while wearing a mask and practicing proper hygiene, of course. While we can't travel abroad yet, Singapore offers plenty of places to paktor.

Tired of googling where to go? In this series, we'll give you some ideas, neighbourhood by neighbourhood.

First up, the west. Cafe-hopping is a standard date activity here, but let's face it, most of the "aesthetic" cafes are located either in central areas or in the east.

But over the past year, we've seen a few coffee roasters and late-night waffle joints sprouting up in Clementi and Bukit Timah, which is good news for those of us who live in uh, Jurong, and don't want to drive cross-island just for an artisanal cuppa.

1. Simple Cafe 簡單

Thanks to its looped Mandopop playlist and clean wooden furniture, this quaint 15-seater dessert spot in West Coast Drive radiates major Taiwan "feels".

The menu consists of dainty pastries, espresso-based drinks, and some teas. Perfect for sharing something sweet with someone you love.

NeWest, 1 West Coast Drive, #01-87, Singapore 128020 Find out more on their Instagram

2. OLLA Specialty Coffee

Much like NYLON Coffee Roasters in Everton - whose beans they use in-house - OLLA Specialty Coffee is nestled deep within an old HDB estate. If you can make the trek to Sunset Way, you'll be rewarded with the aroma of fresh coffee, waffles, and scrambled eggs.

Sit outside with a hot drink and enjoy the quiet, vintage surroundings. OLLA might be small, but it's a nice place to hide if you need a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

109 Clementi Street 11, #01-03, Singapore 120109 Find out more here

3. Burnt Cones

Midnight gelato with your crush? Why not. Burnt Cones, open daily from 8am-12am, and located a block away from OLLA, serves classic flavours, as well as premium ones like black sesame, ube, and smoked cheese.

105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105 Find out more here

4. Glass Roasters

With its bare concrete ceiling and tiled interior, Glass Roasters is vaguely reminiscent of Seoul's industrial cafes. The menu might be small for now (see above), but if you want to go for round 2, you can always grab a cold treat next door at Gelato Labo.

108 Faber Drive, Singapore 129418 Find out more on their Instagram

5. Hundred Acre Creamery

A Winnie-The-Pooh-themed cafe might not be romantic, per se, but it certainly is cute! If you've ever sent bb these quotes, then it's time to take him or her for a trip to this ice cream cafe, which offers interesting flavours like Peach Basil, Blue Pea Nori White Chocolate, and Lilac Taro.

Block 109 Clementi Street 11, #01-37, Singapore 120109 Visit their Instagram here

6. Flagwhite

Situated just a stone's throw away from Beauty World MRT, Flagwhite serves the usual offerings - waffles, pourover coffee, breakfast plates - along with desserts made in-house. Go here if you need to fuel up after overloading at Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre down the road.

106 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598604 Visit their Instagram here

7. Venture Drive Coffee

We hesitated to include this one while compiling this list because how romantic can this place be, given its cold aesthetic and industrial minimalism? Then again, if your date is a coffee lover, they'll likely be impressed that you managed to find a place serving beverages made from single-origin coffee beans in such an ulu location.

2 Venture Drive, Vision Exchange, #02-41, Singapore 608526 Find out more on their Instagram

Well, that's it for now. If you're wondering why we didn't include anything from Holland Village, Buona Vista, or Queenstown, it's because 1) they're more central relative to the other locations on this list and 2) we're saving those for a future edition of Let's Go Paktor.

Happy cafe-hopping, and may the love you share be as strong as your coffee.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.