Let's talk about sex (toys): The best sex stores for adult toys in Singapore

Getting freaky has never been easier, what with online shopping, discreet deliveries, and a growing sex-positive movement in Singapore. Leave your seedy assumptions at the door – we’ve put together a lust list of adult sex shops that’re making kink chic.

Whatever your gender, sexuality, fetish, or fantasy, these sex toy stores in Singapore will deliver your rush of oxytocin safely and stylishly.

1. Love Is Love

With over 13,000 offerings in its toybox, you’d be hard-pressed to fantasize about something Love is Love can’t fulfil. From G-spot vibrators to prostate massagers, they’ve got impressive collections for folks of all genders and sexualities, not to mention a sizzling electrosex range.

It’s pretty convenient to check out their goods with three physical stores, though their delivery service also wins major plus points for discreet packaging – they even disguise your package with a grocery bag.

Love is Love has stores in Geylang Road, Peninsula Plaza, and Midpoint Orchard. For more location info, see here .

2. PleasureHobby

Besides a sprawling array of vibrators and masturbators, PleasureHobby stands out for its fab collection of discreet toys. Think vibrators that resemble lipstick, makeup brushes, and even statement necklaces – no need to worry about snooping eyes.

If you’re invested in steaming up your home, they’ve even got a remarkable range of sex furniture. Chaise loungers to drape yourself over, sensuously arched ramps for full body support, mounts for a fun ride – talk about being spoilt for choice.

Shop PleasureHobby online here .

3. CherryAffairs

One of the most well-known adult toy stores around, CherryAffairs stocks couples’ vibrators, costumes, and just about everything in between.

If you’re struggling to trawl through their extensive trove, they have handy sections organized by goals for a better sex life – stronger female orgasms, better foreplay, long-distance relationships, and more.

Their showroom at Ubi Techpark is currently closed, but their same-day delivery is speedy and discreet – get your goods delivered in tamper-proof, detail-free bags, or opt for POPStation self-collection.

Shop CherryAffairs online here .

4. Maison Mika

Sex toys get sumptuous at female-run luxury boutique Maison Mika. Here, you can take your pick of sleek, inventive vibrators for connoisseurs like SVAKOM’s Intense Double-Tongued Vibrator ($129.95), along with an elegant curation of lacy (and racy) lingerie from La Vie Nue.

Forget the dungeon aesthetic – their BDSM gear sets the tone classy with black pearl handcuffs, golden whips, and silk bands. To ease into the mood, snag one of their fragrant massage candles or erotic card decks.

Shop Maison Mika online here .

5. Smile Makers

You might have spotted these at your local Guardian or Watsons – pastel-hued, surprisingly cute vibrators that don’t look out of place beside the beauty products.

Smile Makers is on a mission to beat the stodgy shame surrounding female sexuality, and you can find expert answers by sexologists and sex-positive podcasts on their site alongside some seriously pretty toys for women.

We love that there’s plenty of info on how each vibrator works, and if you’re in doubt on which suits you best, simply take their quiz for personalized recommendations.

Shop Smile Makers online here .

6. Love Love Notes

Good lube is a key to great sex, and Love Love Notes has quite the trove of lubricants: organic vegan, orgasm-delaying, moisturizing, flavored… the list goes on. This online boutique also has a fairly large section dedicated to anal play, along with a colourful selection of men’s lingerie.

If you’re just dipping a toe into kinky waters, this site also has a fantastic set of guides on common concerns – sexual insensitivity, using a vibrator, pain during sex, and so forth.

Shop Love Love Notes online here .

7. Pink Lifestyle

Pink Lifestyle’s stash of vibrators, massagers, and bondage toys is sizeable, but the sexy wear department is where they truly shine. We’re talking not just lingerie, though you’ll find an extensive collection of everything from babydolls to bathrobes.

Their costume offerings span cheongsams, kimonos, nurse outfits, and various uniforms – fodder for your imagination to run wild. Head over to their store in Bugis to get a feel of their full range; if you’re in a hurry, same-day delivery is available.

Pink Lifestyle is located at 8 Liang Seah Street, #01-02 Liang Seah Court, Singapore 189029, p. +65 6909 1991. Open Tues-Sun 12pm–10pm. Closed Mon.

8. Horny.sg

Don’t let your snickering at the name stop you from shopping here. Horny.sg boasts sizeable bondage and lingerie collections, catering to a couple of more niche desires like medical and smell fetishes.

There’s plenty for otakus to spice things up as well, with hentai masturbators and Japanese AV-themed toys. Shop online or at their Upper Serangoon showroom – be sure to book at least an hour in advance for a private viewing if you’re heading down.

Horny.sg is located at 756 Upper Serangoon Road, Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre #01-21, Singapore 534626, p. +65 9777 2176. Open daily 11am–8pm.

9. Alice Maple

Alice Maple is home to pretty much anything your kinky heart might desire – remote vibrators, automatic sex machines, and everything in between. They’ve got a well-curated collection of BDSM gear, including an intriguing range of bondage lingerie.

Run by a husband-and-wife team, their physical store – currently in Lucky Plaza – has been around for 12 years, and they’re big on sourcing feedback and advice to find out what their customers want. For those erotic emergencies, they even offer free delivery in three hours flat.

Alice Maple is located at 304 Orchard Road, #01-101 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863, p. +65 8444-5644. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–8pm, Sat-Sun 12.30pm–7.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.