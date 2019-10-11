This is the level of SPF you should be using in Singapore

Living in Singapore means we have more sunny days than not. And you've probably heard it a million times, but here's one more for the record: you should be wearing sunscreen every day, even when it's raining or the sky is cloudy.

But with so many sunscreens out there, how do you know which is the right Sun Protection Factor or SPF you should be wearing?

Singaporean's are exposed to high levels of UV radiation because Singapore has one of the highest UV Index scores year round.

Ranging from zero-being the least harmful-to 10+ which indicates a very high risk, UV Index scores tell us the expected risk of overexposure to the sun.

According to Amanda Baldwin, President at Supergoop!, there are a few things we need to keep in mind when choosing a sunscreen and the Sun Protection Factor it offers. Here are a few:

Knowing that most people don't apply enough sunscreen to begin with, it's probably a better idea to use a higher SPF rating than 30 especially if you're spending any time outdoors to provide better protection against high UV radiation levels.

About 95 per cent of UV radiation is made up of UVA rays so it's very important to look for a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum Formula (i.e., it should provide protection from UVA and UVB rays). All Supergoop! products are Broad Spectrum.