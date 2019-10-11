This is the level of SPF you should be using in Singapore

Living in Singapore means we have more sunny days than not. And you've probably heard it a million times, but here's one more for the record: you should be wearing sunscreen every day, even when it's raining or the sky is cloudy.
But with so many sunscreens out there, how do you know which is the right Sun Protection Factor or SPF you should be wearing?
Singaporean's are exposed to high levels of UV radiation because Singapore has one of the highest UV Index scores year round.
Ranging from zero-being the least harmful-to 10+ which indicates a very high risk, UV Index scores tell us the expected risk of overexposure to the sun.
According to Amanda Baldwin, President at Supergoop!, there are a few things we need to keep in mind when choosing a sunscreen and the Sun Protection Factor it offers. Here are a few:
Knowing that most people don't apply enough sunscreen to begin with, it's probably a better idea to use a higher SPF rating than 30 especially if you're spending any time outdoors to provide better protection against high UV radiation levels.
About 95 per cent of UV radiation is made up of UVA rays so it's very important to look for a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum Formula (i.e., it should provide protection from UVA and UVB rays). All Supergoop! products are Broad Spectrum.
With Singapore's hot and humid climate, water- and sweat-resistant formulas will help keep your UV protection efficacious when sweating.
Just remember that it's very important to reapply after 40 or 80 minutes, and at least every two hours. Most of Supergoop! products are water and sweat-resistant.
We recommend Unseen Sunscreen, Mineral Matte Screen, Everyday, PLAY 100 per cent Mineral Lotion.
To get all the sun protection benefits of any sunscreen, Amanda says it's necessary to use at least 30ml of sunscreen over the face and body.
This means, use half a teaspoon for face and neck, one teaspoon for each arm, two teaspoons for the torso and two teaspoons for each leg-which of course, should be adjusted according to your height.
Now that you know the SPF rating you should be using and the right amount of sunscreen you should be using, here's a roundup of lightweight, non-greasy sunscreens to choose from.
SUPERGOOP! ZINCSCREEN 100% MINERAL LOTION, $62
The mineral actives make this sunscreen ideal for those with sensitive skin.
But anybody can benefit from its lightweight broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays minus a white cast and anti-oxidant properties of blueberry and coconut fruit extract.
SIGI SKIN MORNING GLOW PHYSICAL SUNSCREEN, $58
This lightweight sunscreen doubles up as skincare thanks to nourishing ingredients like acai and avocado extracts, niacinamide that keeps skin bright and hydrated and ceramides that retain moisture and strengthen the skin’s barrier.
It wears well under makeup, protecting skin from the sun’s rays as well as environmental stressors.
AHC NATURAL PERFECTION MOIST SUN CREAM, $35
Along with ingredients that will protect you from the sun, this sunscreen also hydrating and anti-ageing benefits. Plus, it doesn’t feel sticky or greasy and don’t leave a white cast.
BIORÉ UV AQUA RICH WATERY GEL, $18.90
The Micro Defense Formula ensures that every tiny millimetre of skin is protected from the sun, while it’s watery texture makes it easy to layer it under your makeup, or wear alone on extremely hot and humid days.
SHU UEMURA BLANC: CHROMA CHROMA 4 UV PROTECTOR SPF50/PA++++, $68
This has a fresh, watery texture and offers a 4D brightening shield against deep-penetrating UV and helps to treat brown dark spots, yellow dullness, uneven redness and green pale tones. It is also water-resistant.
TOM FORD FACE PROTECT SPF50/PA++++, $100
Fortified with powerful antioxidants and soothing anti-irritants, the lightweight and fast-absorbing formula not only protects against sun damage, it also primes and calms skin for effortless makeup application.
You can wear it alone or under foundation.
ESTEE LAUDER CRESCENT WHITE FULL CYCLE BRIGHTENING UV PROTECTOR SPF 50/PA++++, $86
Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this has powerful anti-oxidants and soothing anti-irritants to brighten skin and prevent the formation of dark spots.
It has a smooth, lightweight texture that is easy to apply and even primes skin for makeup application.
LANCOME UV EXPERT AQUA GEL SPF 50/PA++++, $75
This refreshing gel not only has hydrating ingredients to nourish skin, it also helps to protect skin from air pollution, control sebum and reduce oxidation damage.
ASTALIFT PERFECT UV PROTECTOR SPF50/PA++++, $68
With an extremely smooth texture, this non-greasy suncare is light on the skin and doubles as a make-up base.
It has Light Analyzing Powder to boost light reflection so skin appears brighter, while its deep UV guard technology helps protect skin against UV rays damage and prevents the formation of age spots and freckles.
YSL BEAUTY BLANC PUR COUTURE UV PROTECTION SPF50/PA+++, $92
This has a light veil that’s absorbed in seconds, instantly refreshes skin and leaves it silky soft.
It also has a Glyco Bright complex and Tree Peony extract, which deflects external aggressors, prevents the appearance of dark spots and boosts luminosity. It also smooths the complexion so it is better able to reflect light.
LANEIGE LIGHT FUN FLUID SPF 50+/PA+++, $36
This watery lotion has a Water Screen technology that works as a shield to prevent moisture loss, so skin is kept hydrated and protected from harmful UV rays.
Resistant to water and sweat, it is infused with oil powder and mint water to soothe skin and control sebum production.
ELIZABETH ARDEN PREVAGE CITY SMART BROAD SPECTRUM SPF50 Hydrating Shield SPF50/PA++++, $99
This lightweight sunscreen not only forms an invisible barrier to prevent harmful toxins and pollution particles from coming into contact with skin, it also has amino acid and ferulic acid to neutralise free radical damage and enzymes from plankton and ocean bacteria extract to fight oxidative stress.
MOONSHOT MULTI PROTECTION UV BOUNCER SPF50+/PA+++, $47
This ultra light hydrating sunscreen melts into skin to give a velvety smooth finish and doubles as a makeup base.
Made with water from Harrogate, England and Jeju Island, Korea to give an instant cooling effect. It also helps to even out skin texture so makeup lasts longer.
SUNPLAY SUPER BLOCK LOTION SPF130/PA++++, $17.20
If SPF 50 is not enough for you, then you’re going to love this. This lotion sunscreen is sheer and has a barely-there texture. Its water- and sweat-resistant properties make it ideal for long hours of water and outdoor activities.
Fragrance and colorant-free, it is also great for sensitive complexions.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.