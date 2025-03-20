Levi's and Bearbrick unveil limited-edition collection, launching March 21

Consider yourself a denim head and collector?

Denim meets designer collectibles as Levi's and Bearbrick join forces for a limited-edition release dropping this Friday (March 21), the brands announced on March 20.

Describing this collection as a fusion of heritage and culture, they have teamed up to launch Bearbrick figures with designs inspired by 1940s-era banner prints sourced from Levi's Archive.

The collection transforms Bearbrick figures into striking canvases of vintage advertisements used during that era.

The figures come in three sizes: 1,000%, 400% and 100% versions.

The 1,000% version stands at 70cm tall and is dressed in 1940s-era Levi's mini-selvedge 501 Jeans, crafted at Levi's Eureka Innovation Lab in San Francisco.

This piece comes with a hefty price tag of $1,359.90, though.

Alternatively, there is the more affordable three-piece set ($209.90), which includes a 400% figure that stands at 28cm tall, alongside two versions of the 100% figure at 7cm tall.

The 400% figure is wrapped in archival banners along with a printed pair of jeans, while the 100% figure comes in two variations: one printed with Levi's denim and the other without.

A quick scroll on Levi's official website reveals that customers who spend a minimum of $220 will receive a Levi's 13-inch laptop sleeve, while stocks last.

The collection launches worldwide on March 21 and will be available both online, at levi.com.sg, and Levi's Ion Orchard outlet.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqwWeujkVOo[/embed]

