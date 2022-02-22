Lexus BEV Sport coupe could be the next all-electric LFA

Lexus has revealed fresh images of its BEV Sport concept.

And is it one stunning thing to look at. Currently in concept form, the all-electric coupe is said to symbolise the future of Lexus as a luxury brand while reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA.

Lexus says it will have the performance to match that claim, with the acceleration time from zero to 96km/h in the low two-second range.

The Lexus BEV Sport concept is also said to get solid-state batteries, giving it a cruising distance of up to 692km.

PHOTO: Lexus

The new images of the coupe concept come along with new pictures of an additional sedan and a SUV concept.

Currently known as the Lexus BEV Sedan and Lexus BEV SUV respectively (images in the gallery above), they will form part of a full lineup of battery-electric vehicles under the collective vision of “Lexus Electrified”.

More imminent from Lexus is the all-electric RZ , set to be built atop its e-TNGA platform. We expect it to offer up to 214bhp and come equipped with a 71.4kWh battery.

We can’t help but think it looks quite a fair bit like the recently unveiled Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX !

This article was first published in Torque.