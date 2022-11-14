Lexus introduces new Advantage programme to offer more flexibility for buyers

Official Lexus distributor in Singapore, Borneo Motors, have launched a new Lexus Advantage programme, which the company says gives buyers the flexibility to decide when they want to bid for their new car's Certificate of Entitlement (COE), as well as when to trade in their own second hand cars.

With the programme, buyers can choose to reserve their new Lexus purchase at the prevailing price at time of booking.

Subsequently, buyers can decide when to place their bid for their COE, which is a noted departure from the norm as most dealers tend to put in their bids at the nearest upcoming COE bidding.

Should the successful COE bid fall below the pre-agreed price, the buyer will receive a dollar-for-dollar rebate.

However, should the bid go above the reserved price, the buyer is liable for a top-up, although Lexus says it will offer a subsidy of up to $3,000 to offset the additional cost.

The Lexus NX 350h is one of the models eligible for the Lexus Advantage programme.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The other aspect of the Lexus Advantage programme allows buyers the option of having an early trade-in of their existing car, instead of waiting for the point of delivery, which Lexus says may take up to one or two months, and thus impacting on the resale value of the customer's used car.

Should buyers opt to trade in their cars earlier, they get to enjoy the use of a Lexus courtesy car, up until the date of delivery of their new Lexus purchase.

As of now, the programme is a limited time offer, available from Nov 11 to Dec 31, 2022, and is applicable to the Lexus ES 300h and NX 350h only.

Customers will also get to enjoy any other relevant sales promotions offered by Lexus at the prevailing time of purchase.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.