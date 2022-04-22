Lexus launches its first all-electric crossover SUV, the RZ 450e

Lexus has launched its first dedicated Battery EV model, the RZ 450e. The all-electric SUV is one of Toyota’s $96 billion investments in rolling out 30 EV models by 2030. The RZ 450e will be based on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture).

Upfront, Lexus’ identifiable spindle grille is now replaced by a BEV Spindle Body. The new front bumper design focuses on aerodynamic efficiencies with a lighting signature similar to other Lexus models.

From the cockpit, the Tazuna concept is matched with a new yoke steering wheel that is similar to that of a Tesla Model S.

The driver-centric looking cockpit brings a slightly redesigned dashboard that can be accessed via the 14.0-inch touchscreen that controls the infotainment system, which runs on the same new software that is on the Lexus NX model.

The RZ 450e has a single motor powertrain that produces 308 hp and 435 Nm of torque that gets you from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds. Lexus quotes a range of 362 kilometres on a single charge, based on the WLTP test cycle.

The RZ is packed with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 set of driver’s assistance, including standard Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Emergency Driving Stop System.

Inside the cabin, the seats are upholstered in Ultrasuede which is made from 30 per cent-bio-based sustainable materials.

The RZ 450e has a panoramic roof that is equipped with a Lexus-first ‘shadow illumination’, an available dimming function, which instantly reduces the amount of light entering the cabin.

Lexus’ said that the RZ 450e is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year. Pricing for Singapore has yet to be announced, though based on current COE prices we estimate that this is likely to be a $400k to $500k car.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.