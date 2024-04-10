Lexus LM Hybrid review: Singapore's most expensive new MPV offers superlative luxury for captains of industry

When Toyota introduced the Vellfire Hybrid last year, it amazed many because of how even more upmarket the model had become. From its silence, its comfort to its drive, everything was taken at least a notch higher.

Its price is also significantly higher than anybody had expected. Even with record-high COE premiums and taxes, $394,222 is steep.

Well, the Vellfire Hybrid now looks like a steal compared to its flashier cousin, the Lexus LM. LM, which stands for 'Luxury Mover', is Lexus' expression of what a luxury MPV should be. At $640,800, it is currently the priciest brand-new seven-seater in Singapore.

No mere rebadging exercise

It's easy for the casual observer to dismiss the Lexus LM as an 'up-badged Vellfire', but they're missing the point. The LM might resemble its Toyota cousin from afar, but that's where their similarities end.

For starters, the LM is 120mm longer, with an overall length of 5,125mm further magnifying its presence. Its front end is also more unique, with a spindle-shaped, body-coloured grille as opposed to a shiny one. The sharp daytime running lights, seen on other Lexus models, are a particularly striking touch.

The LM's rear, on the other hand, is given the minimalist treatment, with the third brake light positioned above a 'half-smiling' taillight. Simplicity is one of luxury's hallmarks - something expensive does not need further embellishment. The LM looks different from the Vellfire and that's ultimately what counts.

Quiet indulgence

The LM's interior is sublime. The doors can power latch themselves shut, and the materials used around the cabin feel superb. I particularly like the wood trim used on the dashboard. Its subtle appearance again reflects the LM's upmarket character.

Neatness, rather than outright minimalism, is the theme here. Though many of the vehicle's features are adjusted via the infotainment system, convenience has also been considered. Hence, you'll find physical buttons for the tailgate, roof and window shades.

Interestingly, there are two sets of controls for the powered sliding doors. This redundancy doesn't seem to make sense, but in the luxury world, convenience matters. A user who's opening/closing the shades may wish to open or close the sliding doors without having to look for the switches beside the steering wheel.

The infotainment itself has a relatively small learning curve, so drivers new to the system won't find it a struggle. Both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand, so music and navigation are catered for. You can also choose from a variety of ambient lighting colours to suit your tastes.

The test unit, though, still has a few kinks that need to be ironed out. My initial drive was rescheduled because the infotainment wouldn't initialise. It now works fine. Too bad the same cannot be said for the detachable remotes by the captain's chairs.

"Remote is not connected to the vehicle. Operation is restricted." These were the messages displayed on both devices, which meant that the 14-inch screen facing rear occupants couldn't be deployed. Temperature, lighting and audio functions were unavailable on the remotes, too.

In addition, the seats' massage functions couldn't be activated either. Fortunately, the captain's chairs themselves could be adjusted and the leg rests could be extended (and retracted). Ceiling-mounted controls also enable passengers to open and close the roof and window shades and adjust the climate.

The third-row seats are just as cushy as well, so folks back here shouldn't feel short-changed. If luggage space is required, the rear bench can be split-folded and swung to the side, providing a flat space for belongings.

Splendid as expected

Here lies the crux of the argument. On the go, the LM is even more comfortable and more refined than the excellent Vellfire Hybrid. But is it $246,578 (correct at time of writing) better?

Indeed, the ride is plush and remains silent, so long as the driver doesn't decide to pin the accelerator pedal to the floor. Woolly surfaces won't upset the LM, especially not when it has Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which Lexus says reduces vibration over a wide range of frequencies.

Of course, the engineers didn't stop there. Among the LM's drive modes is 'Rear Comfort', which configures the AVS so that rear-seat comfort is optimised. The aim of all this is to reduce the head movements of occupants.

Coupled with the extensive sound-deadening measures, practically every ride in the LM is an untroubled one. It's not easy to silence a large MPV — sounds that intrude into the cabin tend to bounce off various surfaces, and the larger the interior, the greater the risk of this occurring. The fact that Lexus managed to accomplish this is impressive.

There is one sound, however, that engineers haven't eliminated: CVT drone.

The LM 350h is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder and electric motor, which together produce 247bhp and 239Nm of torque. These figures are identical to the Vellfire Hybrid's, but since the LM has all-wheel drive, the added traction helps the car finish the century dash in 8.7 instead of 9.4 seconds.

Though speed isn't the main priority here, the quicker performance is nevertheless welcome, especially when the VVIPs on board are running late for a key meeting.

Kerb appeal

Lexus' Luxury Mover is a stunning package. To exceed the high levels of refinement of its corporate cousin is an unforgettable achievement. Yet despite this, for the moment, I am not totally convinced of its proposition.

The LM betters the Vellfire Hybrid as expected, but the latter still delivers 95 per cent of what the former manages to. Not to slight the LM, but Toyota engineered the Vellfire Hybrid so well that it's difficult to imagine the LM being $246,578 better.

Perhaps the LM to watch out for is the four-seater version, which is expected to arrive later this year. With only room for two in the rear, this even more exclusive version is arguably the most opulent and ultimate expression of the Luxury Mover philosophy.

What we like

Silent and opulent cabin

Superb levels of comfort

Relatively perky yet efficient

Even wider rear seats

Very compliant ride

What we dislike

CVT drone is still present

Teething issues - rear seat remotes didn't work

Eye-watering price tag

This article was first published in sgCarMart.