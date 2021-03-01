The Lexus LS and Lexus LC Convertible arrive in Singapore

Seductive craft, supreme elegance, and unrivalled drive comfort. Lexus says that these are just some of the qualities found in the new LS saloon and LC Convertible, which are now in Singapore.

Inspired by Japanese calligraphy

The Lexus LC Convertible artfully blends the unique roofline of a coupe with the character of a convertible.

The soft-top opens or closes in just 15 seconds, even when the convertible is being driven at speeds up to 50km/h. However, speed was not the only priority in the design of the roof.

Inspired by the strokes of Japanese calligraphy, the roof not only offers the utmost refinement when operating, but also has slight pause between the button-activated command to lower the roof and the moment when mechanical movement commences.

PHOTO: Lexus

The roof material is also multi-layered, which helps it block out unwanted noise. This is combined with Active Noise Control and the sound insulation and absorption techniques to help prevent unwanted noise and unpleasant sound frequencies from entering the cabin.

When the top is down, a transparent polycarbonate wind deflector also aids in suppressing wind flow inside the cabin, further raising quiet levels.

Crafted for an exhilarating drive

The Lexus LC Convertible utilises a naturally aspirated 5-litre V8 engine mated to a 10 speed automatic transmission. With 470bhp and 540Nm, this cabriolet does zero to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 270km/h.

The “Sound Generator: will aid in transmitting engine intake noise through the dashboard.

PHOTO: Lexus

A sound generator is used to transmit engine intake sounds through the dash panel, while an exhaust valve enhances sound at the rear, which can be enjoyed when the roof is down.

Lexus LC Convertible: Innovative technology

The Lexus LC Convertible utilises a Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound System. It has an 11-channel amplifier that drives 13 speakers, which include units integrated in the rear seat headrests.

The system also automatically adjusts the sound architecture in real-time to deliver optimum audio quality whether the top is open or closed.

Polycarbonate wind deflector helps keep unwanted noise to a minimum in the cabin.

PHOTO: Lexus

The car is also equipped with the Standard Lexus Safety System+ suite of safety systems, and Active Roll Bars to protect occupants in an accident or rollover.

Lexus LS: Ultimate Takumi craftmanship

Debuting alongside the LC Convertible is the latest Lexus LS limousine. The new model is available in a new exterior colour – Gin-Ei Luster – and interior styling inspired by traditional Japanese crafts.

The Lexus LS in its new Gin-Ei Luster paint finish.

PHOTO: Lexus

The new Lexus LS is now equipped with high-grade LED adaptive headlights with BladeScan technology. It also features a new colour for the grille, which is now dark metallic.

Quiteness and comfort

Lexus’ Engineers have focused on elevating the sedan’s levels of comfort, quietness and overall refinement to help balance a range of new dynamic improvements dictated by the new Lexus Driving Signature.

The air suspension on the Lexus LS now offers a new access mode, which raises the vehicle by 30mm to make ingress and egress easier.

The new LS can raise and lower itself by 30mm for easier ingress and egress.

PHOTO: Lexus

Lexus’ engineers have also sought advice from professional Japanese Shiatsu masseurs in order to develop the programmes for the car’s relaxation seats.

The system utilises newly developed pneumatic system that inflates and deflates air bladders integrated into the seatback and seat cushion. These are inflated to strategically apply pressure to the occupant’s body, while also applying warmth to the targeted areas

The ultra-luxury variant also features more than a metre of rear leg room. A powered ottoman at the rear will also provide support to the occupant’s lower legs.

Apart from these, the seats can also be reclined by up to 48 degrees (the largest angle in the segment). They can also be raised 24 degrees to assist the passenger when exiting the vehicle.

Power ottoman and self-adjusting 11.6-inch screens in the rear? Yes please.

PHOTO: Lexus

The 11.6-inch displays will automatically adjust with the seat position to help maintain an optimal viewing angle.

Smoother driving performance

Powering the Lexus LS is a twin turbocharged 3.5-litre V6, which is paired to a 10-speed automatic. Said motor produces 415bhp and 600Nm, and delivers a century sprint time of 5 seconds.

A 353bhp 3.5-litre hybrid is also available. Lexus states this model can offer a combined fuel economy of 14.9km/L.

This article was first published in Torque.