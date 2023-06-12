Lexus reveals the LBX compact SUV

MILAN, Italy - Here is the Lexus LBX, the smallest SUV-shaped offering from the Japanese luxury marque.

It's based on Toyota's TNGA-B platform which also underpins the Toyota Sienta and the Toyota Yaris Cross, though Lexus' offering is much closer to the latter of the two.

The LBX's dimensions are also broadly similar to that of the Yaris Cross, with a wheelbase that is just 20mm longer.

The LBX is also 10mm longer and 60mm wider than its Toyota badged relative. But where exterior looks and interior interfaces are concerned, the LBX is a league above the Yaris Cross.

The bodywork of the LBX echoes the design cues we've seen on the later generation of Lexus models, with a flat bonnet that descends down toward a large spindle grille.

It also has a light bar spanning the rear width of the tailgate that also has the Lexus name spelt out in text, similar to what we've seen in the Lexus NX and RX SUV.

The rear arches are rather pronounced, giving the LBX a mildly aggressive stance, and there are a lot more angular creases than give it a lot more style points over the Yaris Cross — obviously. The LBX rides on 17-inch rims in the front and 18-inch in the rear. The car also has electronically actuated door handles.

On the inside, the dashboard of the LBX follows Lexus' Tazuna concept that puts the driver front and centre of all the interior interfaces.

Ahead of the driver sits a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the centre console features a 9.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired and wireless smartphone mirroring. The cabin also has an ambient lighting system with 50 colours for drivers to choose from.

Lexus also offers a "Bespoke build" programme, made to satiate the tastes of consumers who want a little more from their LBX.

Customers can have their pick of interior trim options, various hues of leather, seat materials and even embroidery patterns. Lexus says that there are approximately 330,000 different possible combinations with the personalisation programme.

Under the hood lurks a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that is shared with the Yaris Cross and Sienta, but the hybrid powertrain has been reworked by Lexus so it now produces 136 horsepower and 185Nm of torque.

The power is routed through an eCVT gearbox and the car gets from 0 to 100km/h in 9.2 seconds — quicker than the Yaris Cross which does the same sprint in 11.4 seconds.

The LBX also uses a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery, unlike the Li-ion battery in the Yaris Cross. However, we're told that the new battery is more powerful and more compact, enabling the car to be driven in EV mode at higher speeds or for longer distances.

The Lexus LBX will be made available in Europe, Japan and selected markets in the fourth quarter of 2023. We have it on good authority that the car will make its way to Singapore, but estimated arrival dates are still up in the air.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.