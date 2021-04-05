Lexus showcases the LC convertible at Orchard Road

Be blown away by the pinnacle of ultimate craft at the Lexus LC Convertible Showcase located at 270 Orchard Road (next to the Apple Store, Orchard.

Lexus has been leading the way in delivering unparalleled luxury and unforgettable exhilaration through its passion for innovative design, imaginative technology, and meticulous craftsmanship.

From now until April 8, 2021, visitors can take a closer look at the newly launched Lexus LC Convertible, the latest addition to the Lexus flagship lineup.

The new Lexus LC Convertible is immaculately designed and masterfully crafted, and designed to stir one's senses and leave a lasting impression.

Powered by a naturally aspirated five-litre V8 engine, the LC Convertible produces 470bhp at 7,100rpm and accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Inspired by Japanese calligraphy, the innovative convertible soft top opens in 15 seconds up to travelling speeds of 50km/h in an elegant three-step operation, amplifying the sensual engine sound and feeling of oneness with nature.

PHOTO: Facebook/Lexus Singapore

Visitors also stand a chance to win a miniature LC Convertible model car through the Photo Challenge at the showcase. Interested visitors may participate by following three simple steps.

Firstly, take a stylish photo with the LC Convertible display. Secondly, like and follow @LexusSG's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Thirdly, submit a photo with the hashtag #AmazingLCC & tag @LexusSG and offer an explaination as to why you should win a miniature Lexus LC Convertible! Your profile or photo must be set to public.

The contest ends April 9, 2021. The top 10 most creative photos and captions will win. Winners will be contacted directly. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.