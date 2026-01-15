Lexus unveils next gen ES at 2026 Singapore Motor Show

Lexus Singapore has previewed its all-new ES at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, expressed in a new design concept of Clean Tech x Elegance, which features refined and minimalist aesthetics alongside thoughtfully crafted innovation.

Now in its eighth gen, the ES — developed under the Experience Elegance and Electrified Sedan theme — will be offered in two distinct drivetrains: Pure Electric and Self-charging Full Hybrid Electric.

Standout exterior features include the striking twin L-signature headlamps with integrated functionality, a full-width rear light bar with an illuminated Lexus logo, and sleek integrated door handles. Redesigned front and rear bumpers further sharpen its presence.

Its dynamic silhouette is defined by a bold rearward-tapering cabin giving it a "trunkless" impression paired with a low, planted stance. The signature spindle form is now seamlessly incorporated into the hood. The ES's platform has been redeveloped, resulting in a more spacious and comfortable interior.

A higher seating position improves ingress, egress, and outward visibility, while slimmed seat and trim elements, together with lower window framing, create a sense of openness and expansiveness.

At the heart of the interior, the cockpit introduces the world's first Responsive Hidden Switches, which chooses physical switches over capacitive touch controls to deliver confident tactile feedback and an assured sense of control.

A new low-profile metre hood and a 12.3-inch digital display are positioned to align with natural eye movement, while premium suede materials and ambient lighting create an environment that is both focussed and tranquil.

The ES is also the first Lexus model to be equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 4.0, a next-generation suite designed to enhance perception and responsiveness. Advanced technologies include the Lexus Pre-Collision System, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Lane Departure Alert.

And while this ES is purely a preview and not yet available for sale, Lexus Singapore has said that the ES Pure Electric variant is anticipated to be available locally from Q2 2026, while the ES Full Hybrid Electric will arrive from Q3 2026 onwards.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.