The Lexus UX 300e arrives in Singapore

The Lexus UX 300e has arrived in Singapore.

The all-electric UX 300e leverages on a new electric drivetrain and the GA-C platform to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

A 201bhp electric motor provides a total of 300Nm of torque, ensuring brisk acceleration for the crossover.

Meanwhile, high-capacity batteries located directly underneath the floor of the cabin deliver smooth handling, ride stability and responsiveness, thanks to a centre of gravity that is 67mm lower than the hybrid UX model.

The UX 300e is designed for practical driving as well, thanks to a 54.3kWh battery that translates into a 300km driving range, which Lexus Singapore states will cover five days of driving for a typical Singaporean driver.

Maximum charging speed for the UX 300e is 6.6kW from an alternating current charger. The car will charge at a maximum of 50kW from a direct current charger.

For engaging performance in Singapore's stop-start traffic, the UX 300e's deceleration can be controlled in four levels using the paddle shifters located behind the steering wheel, allowing the drivers to minimise use of mechanical brakes and heighten the level of energy recovery.

And for driving through more winding roads, the GA-C platform that underpins the UX 300e has also been enhanced with additional braces, while its shock absorbers have also been optimised to match the character of the new drivetrain.

54.3kWh battery will offer up to 300km of driving range on a full charge.

PHOTO: Lexus

For those looking for the additional quiet of an electric car, the UX 300e has also received added insulation in order to suppress outside noises such as wind or pebbles which would be otherwise noticeable in the absence of an engine and transmission.

An Active Sound Control system is also said to transmit natural ambient sounds for better understanding of driving conditions for the driver, while providing a more natural feeling for the occupants.

Those occupants will also find high levels of comfort in the cabin of the UX 300e, thanks to ventilated front seats, as well as an audiophile-quality Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound System that incorporates an 11-channel amplifier that drives 13 speakers.

The 10.3-inch high-definition touchscreen display in compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The UX 300e comes equipped with Lexus' Safety System+, which features the firm's Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (high speed only), Lane Departure Alert, as well as its Adaptive High-beam System.

The UX 300e gets a redesigned shift-by-wire drive selector in the centre console.

PHOTO: Lexus

Also announced alongside the launch of the UX 300e is a new Kinto Share on-demand car sharing service, launched by Lexus Financial Services Singapore, in partnership with Lexus Singapore.

The new service is designed to meet the shifting car ownership demands of a new generation of drivers by offering a more flexible mobility solution as opposed to the traditional ownership model.

Customers can simply book a Lexus electrified vehicle in three easy steps at the dedicated Kinto Share website. Handover of the vehicle meanwhile, will be at the Lexus Boutique.

Of course, the all-electric Lexus UX 300e will be offered under the new programme, on top of a range of Lexus full hybrid models including the UX 250h, IS 300h and ES 300h. Customers may look forward to early bird promotions during the launch period.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Lexus UX 300e 54.3kWh (A) $255,800

This article was first published in sgCarMart.