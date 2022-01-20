LG Eclair offers home theatre sound in a small package

If you're in a tough spot where you would rather not have a speaker system and yet the built-in speakers in your TV are a little lacking - the new LG Eclair might be worth taking a look at.

The new Eclair measures 296 x 59.9 x 126mm - only one-third the width of LG's previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos soundbar, the SP8YA.

To be frank, it's so small it looks more like a Bluetooth speaker with a subwoofer, but that's not a bad thing. Offered in black or white, the oval styling with jersey fabric exterior makes it decor-friendly.

PHOTO: lg.com

It's also neighbour-friendly: The subwoofer has been designed to keep vibrations low, making is suitable for small apartments. It's part of a 3.1.2 channel system that's tuned by Meridian Audio tech.

The Eclair can also up-mix two-channel stereo content into multichannel audio for a wider soundstage, thanks to Meridian Horizon tech. Meanwhile, LG AI Sound Pro analyses the content being played and tweaks the sound settings automatically for optimal listening settings each time.

PHOTO: lg.com

That aside, the Eclair has all the usual features that you'll need for a typical home setup, including:

4K pass-through

eARC

HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

TV Sound Mode Share (for 2021 LG TVs)

The LG Eclair (QP5) sound bar is priced at $999 and is available from mid-January at official LG KrisShop, LG Lazada, LG Shopee and all authorised retailers including Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

PHOTO: lg.com

This article was first published in Potions.sg.