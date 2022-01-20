LG Eclair offers home theatre sound in a small package

If you're in a tough spot where you would rather not have a speaker system and yet the built-in speakers in your TV are a little lacking - the new LG Eclair might be worth taking a look at.
The new Eclair measures 296 x 59.9 x 126mm - only one-third the width of LG's previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos soundbar, the SP8YA.
To be frank, it's so small it looks more like a Bluetooth speaker with a subwoofer, but that's not a bad thing. Offered in black or white, the oval styling with jersey fabric exterior makes it decor-friendly.
It's also neighbour-friendly: The subwoofer has been designed to keep vibrations low, making is suitable for small apartments. It's part of a 3.1.2 channel system that's tuned by Meridian Audio tech.
The Eclair can also up-mix two-channel stereo content into multichannel audio for a wider soundstage, thanks to Meridian Horizon tech. Meanwhile, LG AI Sound Pro analyses the content being played and tweaks the sound settings automatically for optimal listening settings each time.
That aside, the Eclair has all the usual features that you'll need for a typical home setup, including:
- 4K pass-through
- eARC
- HDR10 and Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- TV Sound Mode Share (for 2021 LG TVs)
The LG Eclair (QP5) sound bar is priced at $999 and is available from mid-January at official LG KrisShop, LG Lazada, LG Shopee and all authorised retailers including Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.
This article was first published in Potions.sg.