Life after Covid-19: Book your fine-dining experience now to save money

It's not hard to imagine that the fine-dining format doesn't lend itself well to takeaway.

Service, atmosphere and tableside theatrics are a large part of haute cuisine - and it can be difficult to replicate any of these in a takeout box at home.

In order to help ease the cashflow during the current Covid-19 pandemic, a group of restaurants have come together to offer Tough Time Tickets.

Basically, these are vouchers that patrons can purchase now, to dine at said restaurants at a later, safer date - at discounted rates.

First started as an initiative by restaurant Preludio - who is offering an 8-course dinner for the price of the 6-course - the list of restaurants offering this service have grown to include some of Singapore's other best fine dining spots.

PHOTO: Facebook/Preludio

Three Michelin-starred Odette is on the list; as well as Jaan by Kirk Westaway, contemporary Korean joint Meta and the Ola Kitchen group's more upmarket concepts.

"The last few months have been trying for the F&B industry and we at JAAN by Kirk Westaway have been overwhelmed and appreciative of the support from our loyal customers, colleagues and suppliers… The team and I have been busy conceptualising the spring menu in the meantime and we cannot wait to welcome guests back through our doors soon to experience this," said Westaway.

It's not just discounted rates, too. Participating restaurants are throwing in other goodies.

Chef Andrew Walsh's Cure will be offering complimentary welcome cocktails and discount vouchers for tickets redeemed in May and June; while iL Lido Group's modern Italian concepts Art and Braci are giving out a bottle of house wine with every four tickets purchased.

Even overseas restaurants are on the list. Malaysia's Dewakan, which highlights peninsular's wide range of indigenous produce; and Bali's hyperlocal Locavore are both participating.

More places are joining every day - look out for new restaurants on the Tough Time Tickets website.

This article was first published in The Peak.