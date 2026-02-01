Life is loud enough: How about quiet zones in Singapore's MRT trains?

Picture this: it's 6.30pm, and you've snagged a nice spot on the MRT to zone out and scroll through your phone in peace. Suddenly, someone decides that the entire train needs to be part of their TikTok binge session, complete with an irritating laugh track.

I don't think enough people are talking about this. Watching videos or blasting music on loudspeaker in public spaces isn't just annoying — it's a straight-up public nuisance.

It's not like the gahmen hasn't tried. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) rolled out "The Thoughtful Bunch" campaign years ago to remind people about gracious commuting. One of them, Hush-Hush Hannah, specifically urged people to keep their volume down for a quieter ride.

But here's the thing: those characters were introduced over a decade ago, and it seems like no one got the memo. If anything, there are now more commuters who proudly crank up their music. Every time a random video blares out on the train, my internal monologue goes something like this:

FYI, headphones exist

If headphones or earphones didn't exist, sure, I'd understand. But they do, and they're more affordable than ever. You don't have to fork out hundreds for AirPods. Decent options on Shopee or Lazada start at $5, with next-day delivery!

So, why subject everyone else to your K-pop playlist or that "hilarious" YouTube clip? Public spaces like buses, trains, or even cafes are shared environments. No one signed up to hear your life's soundtrack.

Now, I get that some people can't use headphones or earphones due to medical conditions or find them uncomfortable. Others may worry about long-term hearing damage. Fair enough.

But here's the thing: there's a time and place for your TikTok challenges, and the MRT isn't it. Don't have to die-die watch now; wait until you're home when you're not bothering anyone. Better yet, embrace subtitles lah — your new best friend.

Boundaries matter

Different cultures have different public behaviour norms, but Singaporeans generally value harmony and respect. Being considerate is basic. Think about it: would you be okay with someone yelling in your ear about their weekend? No? Then why is blasting a video about cats any different?

Just because you're entertained doesn't mean the auntie sitting next to is.

Let's talk mental space

Life is noisy enough as it is. From your neighbour's ongoing HDB renovation works to loud hawker centres and colleagues who never stop talking (especially near your desk) — our world is a constant cacophony.

For many of us, the ride home or sitting peacefully in a cafe or park is a rare chance to recharge. Having someone disrupt that with their Spotify playlist feels like a personal attack on your brain's quiet time.

And it's not just annoying — science backs this up. Studies have shown that unwanted noise can increase stress levels. So, do you really want to be that person ruining someone's mental escape?

It's time for a ban

Take a leaf out of Japan's book. Their trains have clear signs and announcements reminding commuters to refrain from talking and switch phones to silent mode. When I was there recently, few tourists boarded the train and spoke loudly - the death stares from the locals said it all.

In Japan, shared spaces are treated with respect. Everyone has a right to a peaceful journey, whether they're heading to work or school. Imagine if Singapore embraced a similar mindset.

We wouldn't even need a hard law — just a common understanding that "No loud audio" is as basic as "No durians" on the MRT.

Too extreme? What about silent carriages?

Quiet zones are a thing on European long-distance trains in countries like the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland. While Singapore doesn't have any long-distance trains (though Jurong to Pasir Ris might feel like one), why not introduce silent carriages?

This way, commuters who value peace can have their sanctuary, while those who prefer some buzz can vibe in the 'correct' section. No more glaring or passive-aggressive sighs.

Who knows? The quiet carriage might end up being the most popular spot on the train!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.