Life-sized dinosaurs, pre-historic plants: Gardens by the Bay to transform into Jurassic World this May

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay will soon be able to 'travel back in time' to the pre-historic age of the dinosaurs with the attraction's newest Jurassic World-themed immersive exhibition.

Launching on May 29, Jurassic World: The Experience will transform Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest into a misty landscape filled with interactive life-sized dinosaur animatronics, exhibits and more than 72,000 ancient plants over 50 species dated back to the Jurassic era.

Just in time for the movie franchise's latest film — Jurassic World Rebirth — scheduled to be released in July this year.

Some highlights of the new installation include a 8.5m-tall Brachiosaurus (a long-necked herbivorous dinosaur) at the entrance of the Cloud Forest, the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and a petting zoo area with baby dinosaurs.

There will also be tiny Compsognathuses, popularly known as Compys in the Jurassic Park films, hidden amidst the lush garden pathways around the attraction.

In celebration of SG60, Gardens by the Bay's Jurassic World: The Experience will also feature an exclusive Evolution Walk featuring reconstructions of extinct ancient plants and a showcase of how plants have evolved.

Here, visitors can learn about how some of these plants continue to thrive today even after millions of years and how the ecosystems from the past are still connected to present day.

This isn't the first time Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest has been transformed into a cinematic wonderland.

According to Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay, they also had a successful run for Avatar: The Experience back in 2023.

He stated: "Besides life-sized dinosaurs roaming the mist-shrouded landscape, which will captivate visitors of all ages, what sets Gardens by the Bay's edition apart is a world-first educational showcase.

"Here, visitors will learn how pre-historic ecosystems once shaped our planet within the setting of a Cloud Forest and the fascinating way plants have evolved through millions of years from the Jurassic period."

Ticket prices are not available yet, though the waitlist for Jurassic World: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay is now open. More information can be found at https://jurassicworldexperience.com/sg/.

carol.ong@asiaone.com