Lightning strikes, foreign travels and other quirky facts about the Merlion

There are actually seven official Merlions installed at five sites across Singapore.

Firstly, there’s the main Merlion (aka the star of this story), which is accompanied by a smaller Merlion cub that’s only 2m tall with a weight of three tonnes.

Then there’s the one at Sentosa, which is probably almost as famous as the original; at a whopping 37m tall, it dwarfs the other Merlions and is the only one which allows visitors to climb into it for a sky-high view.

It also has laser beam eyes, allowing it to light up its surroundings late into the night.

Merlions four and five are a pair of 2.5m tall twins which sit at the entrance to the carpark for Blocks 216 to 220 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Finally, there’s the Merlion in Tourism Court and another one in Mount Faber, both of which stand at 3m tall.