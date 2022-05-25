LiHo has 1-for-1 promotions to celebrate 5th birthday — but there's a catch

In celebration of its fifth birthday, bubble tea specialist LiHo has some special promotions just for the occasion.

From today (May 25) till Friday (May 27), LiHo members can look forward to one-for-one drinks from the Forever Classics series. This is only available for large cups.

Drinks included in this category are:

Golden Avocado

Classic Milk Tea with Golden Pearl

Lychee Rose Jing Syuan

Triple Peach Pomelo

Not a member yet? You can sign up to be one here.

Even if you don't want to become a member, you can still get free white pearls with your drink from May 25 to 27. There is, however, a catch — you have to be dressed in red to enjoy the deal.

Do note that the promotions cannot be stacked and are only valid in-stores.

Deal ends: May 27

