Want to drink Jackson Wang's face? LiHo lets you do that with new Draw a Drink feature

Why settle for latte art when you can have Jackson Wang's face on your milk tea?

With LiHo Tea's new Draw a Drink feature, the sky's the limit.

Announced through their social media pages on March 16, LiHo lets customers use their cup of milk tea as a personal canvas.

With every purchase of their Singapore Royal Milk Tea Cloud drink, customers can get a picture of their choice printed on their drink.

"Whether it's a doodle, a sweet message or your best digital art, if you can sketch it, we can print it!" the caption on their Instagram post reads.

Customers can sketch their design on a tablet, afterwhich LiHo staff will help print the creation onto their drinks.

If drawing isn't your forte, fret not — photos can be printed instead.

In a separate video uploaded on March 20, LiHo shows an example of the Draw a Drink feature with Hong Kong pop star Jackson Wang's face printed onto the milk tea foam.

The Draw a Drink feature is free and available at six participating LiHo locations – Bugis+, Seletar Mall, 313 Somerset, Suntec City level 3, Compass One and Tampines Mall.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com