Limited-edition Labubu outfits crocheted by Changi Prison inmates to go on sale for $15

Hands up if you've been sucked into the whirlwind that is Labubu fever.

If you've managed to get your hands on them, how about giving your furry little monsters a fresh new look?

Since early October, four inmates from Changi Prison have ramped up their creative juices by crafting miniature uniforms for the trending elf character.

20 to 30 of these exclusive Labubu outfits will be made available to the public from mid-November at Just Brewin cafe in Farrer Park.

Each Labubu outfit sells for $15 and 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, a charity dedicated to the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates, ex-offenders and their families.

As of writing, no official sale date has been announced, but those keen to make a purchase can keep an eye on Singapore Prison Service's (SPS) Facebook page for any updates.

The process

The four inmate crocheters at Changi Prison Complex Institution A4 are part of the facility's Art Behind Bars (ABB) programme, according to SPS.

They had dedicated roughly six hours a day to the intricate process, with each outfit taking about two to three days to complete.

SPS shared that the inmates were the ones who proposed the idea of designing clothing for Labubu figurines after consulting with prison officers about popular items and current trends.

The officers also provided Labubu samples to assist inmates in ensuring that their creations are appropriately sized for the figurines.

Said an SPS spokesperson to AsiaOne: "The inmates will continue producing current crafts such as keychains and phone pouches while also exploring new designs for fashionable items, including the Labubu outfits.

"They have expressed enthusiasm and pride in this initiative, as it allows them to showcase their creativity."

Fans of the collectible can also stand a chance to win two sets of Labubu outfits, which will be given away on SPS's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Follow the steps and there's a chance that you may walk away with a new fit for your Labubu, just in time for Christmas.

The contest ends on Nov 4 and winners will be announced the following day.

If you aren't confident in your chances in snagging a piece, simply head down to Just Brewin instead.

The cafe also showcases paintings and pottery created by artists from the ABB programme.

Similar to the limited-edition Labubu outfits, these artworks are available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

