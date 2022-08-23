Limited-run Batur coupe is a preview of how future Bentley cars will look like

The age of the internal combustion engine is coming to a close, and what better way to send it off than to build a limited-run model packed with a proper W12 heart?

Unveiled for the first time ever at Bentley’s Signature Party at the recent Monterey Car Week, the Bentley Mulliner Batur is one of the company’s final cars to proudly feature a W12 powerplant, before moving to all-electric powertrains as part of their Beyond100 strategy.

And the company says that the Batur is a showcase of the company’s new design language, which will eventually set the tone for Bentley battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the future.

A final hurrah for The W12

PHOTO: Bentley

The grand touring coupé will be the company's most powerful road car yet, with over 740 PS and 1000 Nm of torque on tap from their famed handbuilt 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12. Bentley says that this is the result of a new intake system, upgraded turbochargers, new intercoolers and extensive recalibration.

The W configuration engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, further complemented by a titanium sports exhaust system. To top it all off, the exhaust finishers are 3D-printed in titanium (a Bentley first).

It's also set to be one of the most highly advanced in their lineup ever, equipped with Speed-tuned air suspension, electric active anti-roll control, an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD), four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

And a new beginning for Bentley design

PHOTO: Bentley

Bentley is particularly proud of its Resting Beast Stance design approach, with its fusion of strong and muscular elements with grace, comparing it to a lion or tiger "laying low in attack position in long grass".

Aerodynamic components, namely the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser, are all available in either carbon fibre or sustainable Natural Fibre composite. The level of customisation extends to the exterior brightware, which can be had in various types of finishes, even titanium.

PHOTO: Bentley

In order to create a evoke a sense of power and prestige, the silhouette has been crafted to give the Batur a cab-rearward design, further accentuated by an "endless bonnet" line that connects the bonnet along the whole length of the car.

The window lines have also been crafted to elongate the proportions of the Batur, with the rear three-quarter windows recalling the Bentley two-doors of yesteryear, such as the Brooklands hardtop coupé.

Even Bentley's famous grille has been modernised for changing times. On the Batur, it is now lower and more upright, and flanked by new teardrop-style headlights.

PHOTO: Bentley

A set of bespoke 22-inch wheels adorn all four corners of the Batur, wrapped in Pirelli tyres. They are painted in Black Crystal, and then surface bright machined and polished. In typical Bentley fashion, customers are not limited to this standard option. They will have the freedom to choose to paint-match the wheels to the body (with or without contrast finish), or to choose a totally different contrast colour.

Residing behind the fancy wheels is Bentley's Carbon-Silicon-Carbide (CSiC) braking system, with 440 mm front and 410 mm rear discs, matched with 10-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Uncompromised luxury inside

PHOTO: Bentley

The Batur's interior is standard Bentley affair, though materials used are far more exotic, justifying its SGD $2.7 million (excluding taxes and options) price tag.

Customers can select from a host of sustainable interior materials, which includes low-carbon leather sourced from Scotland, sustainable tannage leather from Italy, and Dinamica, which a suede-like sustainable alternative to leather.

PHOTO: Bentley

They can also choose veneer finishes, including Natural Fibre composite as a carbon fibre alternative. It is a 2x2 twill weave, with a satin lacquer finish. Regardless of what is chosen, the passenger fascia panel is finished with a unique etching of the audio signature of the W12 engine, with bespoke etching also made available.

The sustainable carpets are matched to the leather and made from recycled yarn. Certain controls – like the organ stops for ventilation – are also available in 3D-printed 18K gold.

PHOTO: Bentley

Succeeding the Bacalar open-top grand tourer, the Batur will be just as exclusive, with only 18 units being made. Mulliner’s in-house design team will work together with the owners to create truly bespoke Batur cars through a unique visualiser, after which the folks in Crewe will spend several months building them to specification.

According to Bentley, paint choice is infinite, so no two Baturs will be alike. The options begin with the full Mulliner colour palette, extend beyond into fully bespoke paint, and even hand-painted graphics.

Keen buyers will be disappointed to know that all units have been spoken for.

This article was first published in Motorist.