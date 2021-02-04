Lion dance in Singapore: 7 best places to see performances & displays

There is no doubt that the festivities for Chinese New Year will be different this time around, especially, if you were really looking forward to catching your favourite group perform lion dance in Singapore.

But fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Even though the celebrations may be different – due to the implementation of safety measures – we’ve done the homework for you so you can still enjoy this special day with your family.

3 places you can catch the lion dance in Singapore

1. CapitaLand

PHOTO: CapitaLand

Instead of the usual lion dance performances around CapitaLand shopping malls, try their Virtual Lion Dance — an augmented reality (AR) lion dance.

With just a click of your phone or tablet, you’ll be able to view the AR lion dance here. Not only that, you can also stand a chance to win exciting rewards worth over 20 million STAR$!

Dates: Jan 29 – Feb 26, 2021

2. ION Orchard

PHOTO: ION Orchard

Another virtual lion dance in Singapore is available on ION Orchard‘s official Facebook page. Tune in to the festive performance virtually, at the safety of your home.

They are also holding an exciting contest where you can win a chance to earn 168 ION+ Points, which is worth $67 in shopping vouchers!

To participate, all you have to do is guess the number of times the lions stand on their two hind legs during the whole performance. Add your answer as a comment and tag a friend.

Dates: Feb 1 – Feb 15, 2021

3. Our Tampines Hub

PHOTO: Facebook / Our Tampines Hub

Don’t miss the exciting Dragon, Lion, and Phoenix Prosperity Dance held by Our Tampines Hub.

Get into a festive mood by catching the performances brought to you virtually by Tian Eng Dragon & Lion Dance Canter through Our Tampines Hub’s Facebook livestream.

Date: Feb 12, 8pm, 2021

And in case you’re a sucker for installations, just like us, feast your eyes on these magnificent finds.

Can’t watch lion dance in Singapore? Try festive Chinese New Year lion installations

1. Dahlia Dreams

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

A visit to the Gardens by the Bay is always a magical experience. But this Chinese New Year will even be more amazing with their festive event meant to ring in the Year of the Ox.

At Dahlia Dreams, you’ll get to see 1,400 pretty dahlias and a lion dance display to commemorate the legend of Nian.

They have also installed a towering Chinese pavilion as well as the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

Dates: Jan 15 – Feb 21, 2021

2. River Hongbao

PHOTO: River Hongbao

At River Hongbao 2021, you'll get to see a specially curated selection of lion dance collections from private collectors and organisations.

With this exhibition, you will learn the importance and symbolism of the lion in Chinese culture.

There will also be inclusions of artefacts that date way back to the 1950s.

3. Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

PHOTO: Facebook / Wan Qing Yuan – Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall 晚晴园-孙中山南洋纪念馆

Along with the fun kid-friendly activities at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall this Chinese New Year, you can also take a quick look at their two large 'Foo Dou' Guardian Lions installation.

These guardian lions are said to be traditionally displayed in front of imperial Chinese palaces in order to protect the building as well as its residents.

These larger-than-life lions are perfect for a quick photo-op with the kids.

Dates: Jan 5 - Feb 28, 2021

4. Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Usher in the Lunar New Year with your favourite Universal Studios characters and get a chance to experience a meet-and-greet opportunity with their Majestic Dragon.

Afterwards, you can enjoy the theme park's other festive activities.

Celebrating Chinese New Year at Universal Studios Singapore is surely something your family can't miss!

Dates: Jan 7 - Feb 28, 2021

This article was first published in theAsianparent.