Lip-smacking original KFC recipes to whip up this weekend

Want to have KFC at home recipe at your fingertips whenever the occasion calls for it?

If you are still on the fence about dining out with the family due to the pandemic, these yummilicious KFC recipes that tastes as good as the real deal will do the trick.

Plus, you can make them piping crisp and fresh in the comfort of your own home.

Tasty KFC at home recipe

Ever since the most-loved KFC’s original recipe was first shared on the Internet, a lot of people have tried and loved it.

The main secret of KFC’s finger-licking taste is its blend of 11 spices and herbs:

White pepper

Black pepper

Thyme

Paprika

Oregano

Ground ginger

Celery powder

Garlic powder

Basil

Salt

Dried mustard.

Apart from their delectable fried chicken recipe, here are some other delicious KFC recipes that you must try at home. Let’s begin:

Baked Pasta – Hot and Crispy Chicken

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/KFC

This is a healthy chicken pasta recipe for the entire family and is also one of the many KFC recipes that is totally worth trying.

Ingredients to use (general serving quantity):

Hot and crispy chicken (2 pieces or as per the number of people to serve)

1 cup of mixed vegetables (chopped)

½ onion (diced)

1 tomato (diced)

150g of uncooked Fusilli pasta

300g tomato pasta sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

1 pinch black pepper

Shredded mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar

Preparation:

Debone the fried chicken and dice them. Cook the Fusilli pasta in boiling water and keep it ready. Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium flame and sauté the onion for about 2 to 3 minutes, until it turns soft. Add all the diced tomatoes and sauté for about a minute. Add in the chopped mixed vegetables and tomato pasta sauce, mix well and simmer on a low to medium flame for 3 minutes. Then add the diced crispy chicken and cooked Fusilli pasta. Mix well and let it simmer for another minute. Season it with black pepper. Pour the mixture into a baking bowl and spread the contents evenly. Add a layer of mixed cheese (grated or the way you like it) on top. Bake it at 200 degree celsius in a pre-heated oven for approximately 10 minutes or until the cheese turns slightly brown. Voila! Your bowl of goodness is now ready to serve.

Chicken Croquette

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/KFC

The original recipe for KFC’s creamy, crispy and signature snack is here.

Ingredients to use (general serving quantity):

1-piece original recipe KFC chicken (1 piece or as per the number of people to serve)

1 medium potato whipped (KFC-style Whipped Potato)

1 egg

½ cup plain flour

½ cup frozen mixed vegetables

1/3 cup shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

Preparation:

Thaw the frozen mixed vegetables to bring them to room temperature. Debone the KFC chicken and shred it well. From the potato bowl, take out only the KFC Whipped Potato into another bowl and leave the gravy for later use. To this bowl of whipped potato, add in the thawed mixed vegetables, shredded chicken and shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Mix them well, divide into four equal portions and refrigerate for about 20 minutes to set. Now, crack the egg into a bowl and beat it well to get a good mixture. Take the bowl out of the fridge and use your hand to shape each of the 4 portions into a croquette. You can do so by rolling them into a ball and then flattening to your preferred thickness. Coat each croquette with plain flour first, then dip both sides in the beaten egg mixture and lastly, coat it with the breadcrumbs. Add oil to a frying pan, about the same amount as the thickness of your croquettes and heat it up to 170 or 177°C (or just hot enough to fry the croquettes). Fry the croquettes for about 2 minutes, until they turn golden brown. Place them on an absorbent paper and serve hot. Dip the crispy croquettes in the KFC Whipped Potato gravy as a sauce and enjoy these tasty delights.

So, the long-awaited KFC secret is out and accessible to all. With these original KFC recipes at hand, your weekend is definitely going to be a hit.

Enjoy finger-licking KFC treats with the whole family straight from your kitchen.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.