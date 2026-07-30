Little Farms opens restaurant, picnic kiosk at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Little Farms, known for its grocery stores, has opened an all-day dining restaurant as well as a grab-and-go picnic kiosk at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The new concept, which took over the former location of the Halia restaurant, also comprises a dedicated event space, CNA reported.

The main restaurant — the Bloomhouse by Little Farms — can seat 112 diners.

Spanning almost 500 sqm, it has both indoor and outdoor dining areas named Palm Alcove and Ginger Terrace respectively. The latter is pet-friendly.

Meals at The Bloomhouse are fresh and produce-driven as those visiting the Botanic Gardens are likely to seek lighter meals, said Little Farms CEO Joe Stevens.

Some offerings on the menu are Avocado, Quinoa & Feta Bowl ($23) and Pan Seared King Salmon ($36), while brunch options include Bloomhouse Souffle Omelette ($19), Sourdough French Toast ($21), and Jalapeno Corn Fritter ($21).

The Bloomhouse also serves charcoal-grilled dishes, including Miso Black Cod ($34), French Poulet with sambal soy glaze ($36) and Rack of Lamb with harissa ($42).

Those heading to the Botanic Gardens for a picnic can also grab some items from Picnic Basket by Little Farms.

It offers hot sandwiches such as Chicken Avocado Wrap ($13) and Smoked Salmon Bagel ($14), desserts such as Calamansi Tart ($12) and Bailey's Tiramisu ($12), as well as bakery items including Banana Bread ($4), Almond Croissant ($4.50) and Granola Cookie ($4).

Visitors can also get drinks here. Options include smoothies such as Forest Green ($12) and Acai Beets ($12) as well was freshly brewed coffee and tea.

Guests looking to host events such as weddings, corporate gatherings and other special occasions can also check out Little Farms' Botanic Gardens event space Orchid Solhouse.

In view of its opening, the Bloomhouse will be hosting various activities in the coming weekends.

These include face painting, a $3 coffee promotion as well as free pup ice creams for those who are dining in with their pets.

More information can be found on the Singapore Botanic Gardens' social media pages.

With Little Farms' 10th anniversary coming up, Steven said the brand wished to create something different from its usual ventures.

"Singapore Botanic Gardens attracts people who are walking, running, exercising, meeting friends or spending time with family. A full retail market didn't feel like the right fit for this location," he said.



"Instead, we've focused on creating a destination that complements the way people already enjoy the Gardens."

AsiaOne has reached out to Little Farms for more information.

The Halia, which previously occupied this location, shuttered in April after 25 years of business.

It was known for serving up European-Asian fusion food and offering al fresco dining in the midst of Singapore Botanic Gardens' lush greenery.

The Bloomhouse by Little Farms

Address: Blk 2, 1 Cluny Rd, Ginger Garden Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 7.30am to 8pm

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com