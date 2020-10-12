Little India hawker food guide: Best eats of Tekka Centre and Xin Tekka Food Hall

Little India is mostly known for its — spoiler alert — Indian food, with some of the city’s best Indian restaurants located there. But it’s also a hidden haven for some darn good hawker food.

Apart from the stalwart Tekka Centre, the neighbourhood has seen the recent addition of Xin Tekka Food Hall , which is home to some legendary hawker stalls.

So we went to check it out for ourselves and give you the lowdown on the best hawker fare in Little India, old and new.

Xin Tekka Food Hall

1. Pang’s Hakka Noodles

Conceptually, Chef Pang Kok Keong’s newest venture might be a far cry from his previous French patisserie Antoinette, but it pays homage to his Hakka roots.

The signature Hakka Noodle Set with Yong Tau Foo ($7) is a flavour bomb, with the rich pork sauce coating noodles just thick and chewy enough to carry the flavour, and a bowl of yong tau foo that’s a little lighter but just as flavourful for balance.

Pang’s Hakka Noodles is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Mon — Fri 8am — 8pm and Sat — Sun 9am — 8pm.

2. Liang Ji

Helmed by Dominic Neo, Liang Ji is known for its delicious plates of char kway teow , fried rice, and carrot cake. The Char Kway Teow ($5/7) comes in a pretty generous portion, even for the smaller size.

Char kway teow lovers will find this version definitely up to par, with a good amount of wok-hei, succulent cockles, and a chewy bite to the noodles. This rendition isn’t too spicy, making it perfect for those that prefer a char kway teow a little on the sweet side.

Liang Ji is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Fri — Wed 10am — 8pm.

3. Casa Bom Vento Express

Serving up a variety of prettily presented Nyonya delights, the Ayam Buah Keluak ($8.50) does the stalwart Peranakan dish justice, with succulent braised chicken smothered in the thick tamarind and buah keluak sauce sitting atop a bed of blue butterfly pea flower-tinted rice.

Homely, hearty, and delicious, this is a must-try.

Casa Bom Vento Express is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Tue — Sun 11.30am — 7pm.

4. Hosay’s Delicacy

Different from most types on the market, Hosay’s Delicacy uses a wider and chewier noodle in their Mee Pok ($4.90), perfect for standing up to the hearty minced meat and chili oil that packs a punch.

The soup broth on the side is remarkably delicious and homely, reminding you of afternoons at your grandparents’.

Hosay’s Delicacy is located at is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Thu — Tues 9am — 7pm.

5. Da Boomz Delights

Da Boomz serves up awesome desserts that are just as dynamic as its name. Their specialty is the apam balik — a thick and fluffy pancake — done up with exciting flavours like the Biskopi ($8), a match made in heaven between kopi and Biscoff cookies.

We opted for the classic Durian King ($8), a fragrant, just-sweet-enough pancake with creamy durian filling.

Da Boomz Delights is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Mon — Sat 10am — 6pm.

6. Morning Boss

This drinks stall offers up a rare classic — Butter Kopi ($2), or kopi gu you — that we had to try. The generous amount of butter adds a fattiness that helps to cut through the kopi’s natural bitterness, lending to a creamy, almost savoury drink.

It’s a little greasy though; for something a little lighter, their Homemade Iced Lemon Tea (S$1.60) is a good bet.

Morning Boss is located at Xin Tekka Food Hall, #01-55-59 Tekka Place Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227. Open Mon — Fri 8am — 8pm, Sat — Sun 9am — 8pm.

Tekka Centre

1. Allauddin’s Briyani

Allauddin’s Briyani stands out among the crowd of briyani joints in Tekka Centre for its long history and impeccable quality, garnering it a spot in the Michelin Guide Singapore.

The rice owners scoop out rice and meat from enormous fragrant vats, layering rice, meat, and curry for an optimal food experience.

The Mutton Briyani ($6) is our recommendation, with fall-off-the-bone tender meat that’s generously soaked in a flavourful curry. A tip: this one’s best washed down with a mug of hot masala tea (S$1.20) from AR-Rahman (#01-247) just around the corner.

Allauddin’s Briyani is located at #01-232 Tekka Centre, 665 Buffalo Road, Singapore 210665.

2. Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice

Another stall with a long history, Heng Gi has satisfied customers for decades with its Teochew-style braised duck. While they no longer sell goose due to AVA regulations, their Duck Rice ($3.50) more than makes up for it.

The fragrant and deep-flavoured braising sauce is undoubtedly the star of the show, a flavourful complement to the tender duck.

Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice is located at #01-335 Tekka Centre, 665 Buffalo Road, Singapore 210665.

3. Anna Dosai Stall

The dosai is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of South Indian food, and Anna Dosai does this beloved food justice.

Their Masala Dosai ($2) brings together a soft, fluffy dosai with a potato masala filling with just enough spice, complemented by a coconut chutney with a hint of green chili bite. And at $2, this is an absolute steal.

Anna Dosai Stall is located at #01-244 Tekka Centre, 665 Buffalo Road, Singapore 210665.

This article was first published in City Nomads.