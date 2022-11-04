Live-action Evangelion play and Eva-themed hotel rooms touching down in Tokyo in 2023

For the most part, skyscrapers in Japan are all pretty standard, offering a nice bird’s eye view of its surroundings, restaurants, shops, and event spaces.

There’s a bonus element that the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower has in store that others don’t, however: Evangelion hotel rooms.

The Lifestyle Hotel Eva will take up the entire floor of guest rooms in Hotel Groove Shinjuku, which is one of the two hotels housed within the building.

Themed after the mecha pilots in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the rooms are adorned with special artwork decorations and will include exclusive merchandise that guests can bring home.

The other treat that fans can look forward to is a live-action stage adaptation titled Evangelion Beyond.

It will be the first production to grace Theatre Milano-Za, the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower’s very own theatre, with Belgian-Moroccan Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui handling directing, playwriting, and choreography.

If that isn’t your cup of tea, there’s also an Evangelion screening for the anime and its related works to check out in the building’s movie theatre.

Its concert hall, meanwhile, has been selected as the venue for a special concert by Yoko Takahashi, singer of the anime’s opening theme “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis”.

The Tokyu Kabukicho Tower is currently under construction, and will open on April 14, 2023.

Hotel Groove Shinjuku and its Evangelion-inspired rooms are only accepting guests from May 9 onwards, however, with Takahashi’s concert scheduled for May 28. Evangelion Beyond is slated to premiere sometime in the same month.