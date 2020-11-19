Live life on the edge: Adventure centres and parks in Singapore to hit up for the adrenaline rush

Calling all thrill seekers! Break out of your mundane everyday routine with something called the adrenaline rush. From trampoline parks and obstacle circuits indoors to treetop rope courses and rock walls outdoors, it also gives your muscles and wit a flex in an exciting and vigorous way.

Strap on those sports shoes and don on your activewear – it’s time to get your blood pumping .

1. Adventure HQ

Are you bold enough to defy gravity? 😉 Here at Adventure HQ, our dexterous adventure aficionados believe in working... Posted by Adventure HQ on Friday, September 25, 2020

Spanning 2,800 square metres and home to ten exciting attractions, the thrills are endless at Singapore’s largest multi-installation indoor playground.

Conquer your fear of heights with the Urban Climb ’s 24 interactive climbing elements, Sky Venture ’s two-tiered Indoor Challenge Ropes Course and Rock Climbing walls.

Then, channel your inner ninja warrior at the Ninja Course , go on an artificial caving expedition in the Fossil Labyrinth and embark on the Adventure Trail before sliding down the longest indoor Firemen Slide at 14m. The fun doesn’t end here – look forward to the opening of the country’s first aerial Roll Glider .

Adventure HQ is located at HomeTeamNS Khatib, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944. Open Tues-Fri 2pm-10pm, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays 10am-10pm.

2. Amped Trampoline Park

It’s soft landings all the way at Amped Trampoline Park. Bounce your hearts out across 35 Interconnected Trampolines while practicing gravity-defying twists, flips and even parkour tricks – minus the scrapes.

Groups of friends can also tussle it out at the Gladiator Pit , compete over who can sink the most balls at the Slam Dunk Zone or even engage in a friendly game of Dodgeball. Our favourite? Diving headfirst into the vast Foam Pit . All that jumping also doubles as quite a cardio workout.

Amped Trampoline Park is located at 46 Kim Yam Road, #02-11, Singapore 239351. Open Mon 10am-7pm, Tues-Fri 10am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9pm.

3. Clip N Climb

Perfect for climbing novices and groups out to have a competitively fun time, this kid-friendly indoor climbing theme park features 19 exciting and colourful themed eight-metre climbing walls.

Scale up the Jack and the Beanstalk wall with its unique footholds or the intriguing Dry Ice one where you work your way up with a set of “ice picks”.

To challenge yourself, square off against the Time Challenge wall as you scramble to the top to set a new climbing record. If you’re looking to catch your breath, check out the futuristic Laser Quest arena next door.

Clip N Climb is located at HomeTeamNS Tampines, 1 Tampines Walk, #03-03, Singapore 528523. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 10am-11pm, Sun and Public Holidays 10am-9pm, every first Mon of the month 2pm-9pm.

4. Forest Adventure

Promising stunning views and exhilarating experiences, Forest Adventure is the largest treetop adventure park, boasting a total of 44 obstacles over three different courses. Try the Junior Course on for size that takes you through 26 obstacles at 6.3 metres high with two ziplines.

If you’re game enough, the Grand Course awaits with a whooping 44 wobbly crossings 9.3 metres off the ground – including the Tarzan Swing that has you swinging on a vine towards a net – and three ziplines. Finish things off by gliding across the water on the 300 metre long Big Zip.

Forest Adventure is located at Bedok Reservoir Road, Singapore 479244. Open Tues-Weds, Fri-Sun 9.30am-6.30pm.

5. Mega Adventure Park

Sentosa Island is a boundless island of fun, especially with Mega Adventure Park’s heart-pounding activities. Zip your way from one end of the island to the other over lush jungle greenery, sandy beaches and the cool blue sea towards Siloso Beach on the 450 metre-long MegaZip.

For those seeking an agility challenge, try MegaClimb ’s treetop adventure course of 36 obstacles with three levels to choose from, or take a leap of faith with the MegaJump in a heart-stopping 15 metre free-fall experience.

For a bouncing good time, propel yourself to the sky on the MegaBounce ’s trampoline.

Mega Adventure Park is located at 10A Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099008. Open Mon-Thurs 2pm-7pm, Fri-Sun 11am-7pm.

6. SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre

Climb to new heights with the many adrenaline-packed activities SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre has to offer. Traverse balancing beams, rope bridges and many other obstacles on the Canopy Challenge Walk, situated above the trees of Yishun Park.

If rock walls are in your blood, take your pick from the 15-metre or the towering 25-metre sport climbing wall. Increase the difficulty level by taking on the 18 metre chimney and crack wall . Then, take it easy with a nice abseil back down to earth.

SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre is located at SAFRA Yishun, 60 Yishun Avenue 4, Singapore 769027. Open Tues 10am-9pm, Sat 10am-5pm.

7. BOUNCE Singapore

Fancy yourself as Singapore’s Ninja Warrior? X-Park has all the works of a fun yet gruelling adventure challenge course.

Featuring obstacles such as bouldering walls, variations of monkey bars and American Ninja Warrior favourites like the bouncing spider and warped wall, prepare to bring out every ounce of strength, speed and agility to ace this intensive circuit.

BOUNCE Singapore also has multiple trampolines; you can rebound and run vertically up The Wall , or hurl yourself off a high platform to reach for a dangling bag with their Leap of Faith .

BOUNCE Singapore is located at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road, #09-01, Singapore 239695. Open Mon-Fri 10am-7pm, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays 10am-9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.