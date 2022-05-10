Live music venues in Singapore: The best spots to chill out with live bands and DJ sets

After two years of resounding silence, the easing of Singapore's live music restrictions comes as music to our ears. With live music back on the menu, restaurants and bars are (finally!) coming alive with soulful jazz, rock grooves, and vinyl mixes once more.

Treat your ears at these live music venues in Singapore, where you can get your fill of great tunes alongside good eats and a stiff tipple.

Maduro

PHOTO: Maduro

Hidden above Atout on Dempsey Hill is a serene, sophisticated jazz temple: Maduro.

Launched by former jazz pianist Peter Ng, this listening lounge and bar comes alive each Friday and Saturday with a lineup of jazz powerhouses. Sit back and let the likes of sultry songbird Alemay Fernandez and renowned pianist Aya Sekine weave their magic.

The cocktail programme draws inspiration from the spirit of jazz as well, conceptualised by Andrew Yap of The Old Man Singapore. Check out our review here.

Maduro is located at 40C Harding Road, Singapore 249548. Open Monday to Saturday from 3pm to 10.30pm.

Offtrack

PHOTO: Offtrack

When the folks behind electronic music label Darker Than Wax and party collective Ice Cream Sundays launch a music bar, you know your ears are in for a treat.

Offtrack is an audiophile haven rigged out with vintage Klipsch La Scala speakers and a vinyl-friendly booth, where a rotation of homegrown and regional DJs push the boundaries of sound. Cosy down in this retro space with your pick of pan-Asian plates and offbeat cocktail classics, and let your worries drift away.

Offtrack is located at 34 North Canal Rd, #01-01, Singapore 059290, p. +65 8748 0408. Open Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday from 5pm to 12am.

Timbre

PHOTO: Timbre+ One North

The music never stops at Timbre, with indie bands taking the stage at its three venues nearly every night. Head down for a healing dose of pop, rock, and funk, served up by homegrown talents like The Switch Gang and 53A. As you feast your ears, you can tuck into hawker eats at Timbre+, or nosh on thin-crust pizzas and highball towers over at Timbre x S.E.A.

Timbre x S.E.A. is located at 1 Old Parliament Lane, #01-04 The Arts House, Singapore 179429, p. +65 6336 3386. Open Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 12am, Friday to Saturday from 4pm to 1am.

Timbre+ has branches at 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC LaunchPad @ one-north, Singapore 139957, p. +65 9850 5819, and 1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150, p. +65 9850 5769.

Le Noir

PHOTO: Le Noir

Good beats, great views, and fun tipples — there's something to serenade all your senses at Le Noir. This waterfront lounge hits play on live tunes from 7.15pm each evening, amidst dazzling water and laser effects from MBS' nightly Spectra light show.

Get your feet tapping to the likes of the Jukeleles and veteran duo Jack & Rai, while tossing back their signature range of fruity martinis.

Le Noir is located at #01-84, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956, p. +65 8684 2122. Open Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 1am, Friday from 4pm to 2am, Saturday from 12pm to 2am and Sunday from 12pm to 1am.

Vertigo26

PHOTO: Vertigo

Vinyl lovers could easily while away an entire day at Vertigo26. A basement hideout in the MINT Museum of Toys, this record store-slash-bar boasts over 1,000 albums spanning five decades.

Vintage JBL S2600 speakers and a turntable by the bar set the stage for an analogue music journey, while behind the bar, Cedric Seth (formerly of The Horse's Mouth) whips up inventive tipples. Vertigo26 is set to roll out themed nights featuring music director KiDG on the decks, so stay tuned.

Vertigo26 is located at 26 Seah St, MINT Museum of Toys, Basement, Singapore 188382, p. +65 6491 1391. Open Monday to Saturday from 5pm to 12am. Closed on Sunday.

Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

PHOTO: Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

Pre-pandemic, Cuba Libre's electrifying Latin grooves had crowds working up a sweat on the dancefloor. Fans will be glad to find resident band Adrenalina and DJ Boi Kay back on deck, sizzling up salsa, reggaeton, and more from 9pm daily. Stay well-watered with the bar's signature mojitos, paired with Cuban-style stomach-liners like beef empanadas.

Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar is located at 3B River Valley Rd, Clarke Quay Blk B, #01-13, Singapore 179021, p. +65 8418 0203. Open Sunday to Friday from 6pm to 3am and Saturday from 6pm to 4am.

Acid Bar

PHOTO: Acid Bar

A longtime watering hole on Emerald Hill, Acid Bar offers a dose of breezy charm with its quaint shophouse space and alfresco seating.

The fun really starts from 8.30pm on Thursdays to Sundays, when a slew of up-and-coming local bands take the stage. The bar grub is no slouch either, with a fun array of locally inspired bites - har jeong soft shell crab, anyone?

Acid Bar is located at 180 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238846, p. +65 6738 8828. Open daily from 5pm to 1am.

Upstairs

Once a breezy balcony where ravers at nightlife spot Headquarters could take a breather, Upstairs pivoted into a full-fledged snack bar during the pandemic.

You'll find live music back on from 6pm each night, but they're also putting the fun back in daytime partying with their new boozy brunch series: Sunny Side Up. This monthly party series pairs brekkie favourites with a side of house and techno beats, served up by Upstairs' resident DJs.

Upstairs is located at 66 Boat Quay, Singapore 049854, p. +65 9667 9424. Open Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am. Closed from Sunday to Tuesday.

Alchemy

PHOTO: Alchemy Singapore

Get your fill of good brews and chill beats at longstanding craft beer bar Alchemy. An unpretentious spot in the Clarke Quay area, Alchemy hosts frequent open mic nights where homegrown bands can get their jam on.

While you tap along to the likes of singer-songwriter Daniel Sid and dynamic band Decibel Riot, crack open a cold one from their extensive selection of local and overseas craft brews.

Alchemy is located at 3 Magazine Rd, Central Mall #01-02, Singapore 059570, p. +65 9692 0678. Open Monday to Friday from 4.30pm to 12am and Saturday from 6pm to 12am. Closed on Sunday.

STAGE

PHOTO: STAGE

If you're looking for a no-frills den to kick back with live tunes, STAGE along Prinsep Street is it. The laidback restaurant offers an eclectic lineup of homegrown musicians from 8pm every night, spanning Mandopop to pop rock and everything in between. To keep you fuelled, think hearty Western fare like grilled meats and pizzas with a local twist.

STAGE is located at 60 Prinsep St, Singapore 188664, p. +65 8533 3817. Open Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 2am and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 4am.

Astor Bar

PHOTO: Astor Bar

It's hard to imagine a classier spot to soak up smooth jazz than Astor Bar. This St. Regis bar oozes old-world elegance with its leather armchairs and dark wood paneling - the ideal place to sit back and sip on New York-inspired tipples.

The bar is currently in the midst of obtaining its entertainment license, but you can look forward to soothing live jazz and mellow vocals once it does. Check out our review here.

Astor Bar is located at Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 3pm to 12am.

Hard Rock Cafe

PHOTO: Hard Rock Cafe

With a name like Hard Rock Cafe, you can count on a rockin' experience here. This global restaurant chain has made a name for live rock 'n' roll since its first London outlet in 1971, not to mention its quirky interiors decked in music memorabilia.

The live music lineup is currently still in the works, but you can expect a dynamic mix from classic rock to reggae.

Hard Rock Cafe is located at #02-01, HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249724 and #01-209, The Forum, Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098138. For more location info, see here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.