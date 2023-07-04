Live music while you dine: These venues in Singapore hit all the right notes

As a casual musician who's dabbled in the live music gig scene, I must say we have a pretty vibrant and thriving music-and-dining scene here.

Whether you're into pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, acoustic, or even jazz, there are some fantastic venues in the Lion City offering great grub and even better tunes.

And let's be honest, a night out ain't legit without some sweet live music to groove your way to the weekend or just chill and wind down. So without further ado, here is a list of restaurants in Singapore that you should check out to enjoy live music.

The Blackbird

Genre: Rock, Blues, Acoustic

The newest kid on the block, The Blackbird, is a live music bar and restaurant located within Gillman Barracks that just opened in April 2023.

You'll be treated to regular sets from household names in Singapore's music scene. They've already had the likes of Jack & Rai and Shirlyn & The UnXpected grace the venue.

The Blackbird markets itself as a classic rock bar, and you can also look forward to themed nights with tribute bands. But they also promote acoustic gigs, blues nights, and even social dance events. It's quite an eclectic mix!

Food-wise, the restaurant offers Western options such as pizza, chicken wings, and more. There's also booze to liven up the atmosphere, and ladies can enjoy one-for-one drinks on Tuesdays.

Address: 8 Lock Road, Singapore 108936

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 1am; Sunday, 12pm to midnight

Blue Jaz Cafe

Genre: Jazz, DJ, Comedy, Spoken Word/Poetry Slams

Like the name suggests, Blu Jaz Cafe is a popular hotspot for jazz enthusiasts and gastronomes. Nestled in the heart of Kampong Glam, the first level offers the perfect ambiance for alfresco dining, surrounded by colourful murals and a bar setting.

You can count on great music to accompany you every night, including jazz improv sessions, regular appearances from local and international blues artists, and even comedy sets or poetry slams if you're lucky.

Food wise, you can expect local delights, burgers, pastas, and seafood.

You can even head up to the second floor of the shophouse afterwards for some post-meal drinks and groove the night away to the resident DJ.

Address: 11 Bali Lane, Historic Kampong Glam, Singapore 189848

Opening hours: Daily 12pm to 1.30am

Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar

Genre: Latin, Reggaeton, Salsa, Afro-Cuban

Latin music has been taking over the charts in recent years, with the likes of Bad Bunny and Maluma dominating radio airplay. But if you're looking to sample an authentic Latin music vibe, there's nowhere better than Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar.

This Cuban cantina offers a vibrant mix of all the Latin sub-genres, including reggaeton, salsa, bachata, and merengue. They even have regular Havana nights where you can showcase your sultry dance moves to the Latin party tunes of DJ Boi Kay or the resident bands at the bar.

The restaurant also serves up delicious South American cuisine, from paella to chorizo. You're going to need those carbs if you plan to move to the rhythm all night!

Address: 3E River Valley Road 01-03/04 @, Clarke Quay, The Circuit, 179024

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, 6pm to 3am | Saturday, 6pm to 4am

Level Up

Genre: Top 40s, Retro Hits, Pop

This retro bar in Clarke Quay feels like you're entering a time warp. The 80s nostalgia is strong here; expect vintage arcade games, casual bar fare, and drinks galore, all while bathed in a Stranger Things / Tron: Legacy aesthetic.

Level Up also features a revolving lineup of live bands to entertain you while you enjoy the throwback ambience. The seasoned vets include 53A (NDP 2016, anyone?), Syltra Band (Top 40s, pop covers), and Too Much Drama (multi-lingual hits).

Address: #02-04, Block A, 3A River Valley Road, Singapore 179020

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to 1am | Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, 5pm to 3am

Cool Cats

Genre: Jazz, Soul

Looking for a classy evening? Look no further than this swanky cocktail bar and live music lounge. Located on Beach Road, this hidden gem offers signature cocktails, and sophisticated bar snacks (which include A4 Wagyu beef) — perfect for a night of tipples and tunes.

If you've watched La La Land, you pretty much know what you're in for. While it's not quite a smoke-filled, black-and-white visual, the classy performances from the slew of jazz bands on stage will definitely get you sucked into the joint's Old Hollywood charm. Be sure to come dressed to impress.

Address: Cool Cats, The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189761

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 12am

Wednesday and Thursday: Live Music from 8pm / Friday and Saturday: Live Music from 9pm

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.