Liver cancer awareness month: Everything you need to know about liver cancer and how to support your health

When you think of October, Breast Cancer Awareness may come to mind first-but it's also time to show your liver some love! That's right — October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it's the perfect reminder that your liver works hard behind the scenes to keep you healthy.

Did you know liver cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide? Chronic liver disease affects one in five people globally, contributing to over two million deaths annually. In Singapore, liver cancer is one of the top three causes of cancer deaths among men.

The good news: Prevention is possible

Here's something hopeful: 9 out of 10 cases of liver disease could be prevented with simple lifestyle changes and early detection. So let's dive into why your liver is so important and what you can do to keep it in tip-top shape.

Understanding liver cancer: The basics

Your liver is like your body's personal detox squad, filtering toxins and helping your body run smoothly. But certain factors-like chronic viral infections (hepatitis B or C), excessive alcohol consumption, or conditions such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) linked to obesity and diabetes-can disrupt your liver's function.

Liver cancer occurs when liver cells grow uncontrollably, leading to tumours. The most common type is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Conditions like Alcohol-Related Liver Disease (due to excessive drinking) and MASLD (caused by excess fat buildup in the liver) are common risk factors.

Watch for these warning signs:

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Nausea and fatigue

Abdominal swelling or discomfort

Who's at risk?

Let's face it-anyone can develop liver cancer. But your risk increases if you have chronic hepatitis, drink heavily, or have a family history of liver disease.

People who are overweight, have diabetes, or high cholesterol are also at higher risk. If you love your late-night drinks or fast food runs, it's even more important to stay mindful of your liver health.

Here's the kicker: liver cancer often shows little to no symptoms in its early stages. That's why routine screenings are so important. High-risk individuals should undergo regular screenings such as ultrasounds and blood tests every six months to monitor liver health and detect issues early.

Meet your livatar: Take the quiz and find out!

How well do you know your liver? Take the "What's Your Livatar?" quiz-part of a Liver Cancer Awareness campaign developed and supported by Roche-designed to give you insights based on your lifestyle habits.

Your results will be linked to a unique Livatar (liver + avatar = Livatar), reflecting your liver health level. Whether your Livatar shows you're doing great or need to make a few changes, this quiz offers tips to level up your liver care. Take the quiz here.

Liver-healthy habits: Easy ways to show your liver some love

Taking care of your liver doesn't have to be difficult. Start with these simple, liver-loving habits:

Eat more greens: Incorporate leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, and healthy fats like omega-3s into your meals. Want an easy detox tip? Start your morning with lemon water to aid digestion and bile production. Herbs like milk thistle and turmeric also support liver detox. Not to mention our favourite detoxifying teas, such as dandelion root or green tea for a gentle cleanse.

Move your body: Regular physical activity helps reduce liver fat and improve overall liver function. Even a short walk or yoga session can make a difference. Get inspired by our fitness guides.

Alcohol in moderation: When it comes to alcohol, less is definitely more. Alternatively you can always opt for mocktails, as well as zero and low ABV booze to not miss out during a fun outing.

Stress management: Give yourself a break - practicing meditation or mindfulness can do wonders for both you and your liver. Read our guide on effective stress management techniques for busy individuals.

Getting vaccinated & routine health screenings: Hepatitis B is a big cause of liver cancer, but guess what? There's a vaccine for that. Stay protected! Regular liver function tests and ultrasounds can also catch early signs of liver issues before they become serious. Being proactive means peace of mind.

Take control of your liver health. Your liver does a ton of work every day, so why not show it a little love? Start by taking the "What's Your Livatar?" quiz and find out how your liver is really doing. Take the quiz now.

Disclaimer: This information is intended for educational purposes only. For proper diagnosis, advice, or treatment, always consult with a healthcare professional.

[[nid:703495]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.