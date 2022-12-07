It's coming home: Liverpool legend Steve McManaman says England has excellent chance at World Cup glory

Hosting a World Cup in December? It's no wonder Qatar 2022 is the gift that keeps on giving.

Unexpected results are part of football but the upsets we are seeing at this World Cup feel different.

Germany and Belgium crashed out early in the group stage and, most recently, Morocco qualified for the quarter-final, sending Spain packing in the process.

It's been a whirlwind tournament and Liverpool legend, Steve McManaman isn't complaining one bit.

The fleet-footed Englishman was in town last Friday (Dec 2) for the opening of Space Fest @ EXPO.

He spoke with AsiaOne about all the giant killings we've seen so far along with a host of other World Cup-related topics.

McManaman described these unexpected results as fantastic and went as far as saying that we shouldn't be too surprised.

"You can't even say upsets anymore because teams qualify for the World Cup," he said.

The 37-cap former England international added: "The 'lesser' teams are getting better and better, and the standard of football [between the nations] is getting closer."

Despite their early elimination from the tournament, he said Ghana, Japan and Senegal are countries that have impressed him.

And McManaman is keen for the giant killings to continue as it "certainly makes for a better World Cup".

Morocco has got Portugal's star-studded team to contend with next. The Moroccans are technically two games away from a chance at clinching the World Cup trophy.

Surely, not?

McManaman has faith in England, saying how Gareth Southgate and his team have an "excellent" chance of lifting the trophy.

He did make that statement before England's 3-0 thumping of Senegal, setting them up for a juicy quarter-final date with France.

After an emphatic performance in England's first knockout stage game, the discussion around Phil Foden's inclusion in the team seems resolved.

For McManaman, Foden starts every game.

The 50-year-old said: "Foden's form coming into the World Cup, since the start of the season for Manchester City, has been excellent. And I think he should always be in the starting eleven."

In defence, he isn't too worried about his home nation as they've always been "very strong" at the back.

With French superstar forward Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders, those English defenders are likely to have their hands full during their quarter-final tie.

At the other end of the field, unlocking France's defence will be a challenge in itself.

Chances are that it'll require a bit of guile and creativity — two attributes a prime Steve McManaman had in abundance.

So, we asked him where he would fit in the current England setup.

"I don't know actually!" he chuckled.

After giving it a thought, he settled for the playmaker position between the midfield and attacking lines.

When probed further, he wanted Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice to anchor the midfield.

"That'll suit me. I don't have to track back, Jordan and Declan can do all the defending!"

After our chat, McManaman had a look-see around Space Fest @ EXPO before enjoying South Korea vs Portugal on the big screen.

There are still plenty of matches left at the World Cup and Space Fest will be screening them all on the big screen!

