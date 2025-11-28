Living Earth Festival 2025 in Singapore: Where urban life meets the roots of nature

In a city obsessed with speed and hyper-efficiency, what happens when we pause long enough to feel the soil beneath our feet? From Dec 5 to 7, 2025, Living Earth Festival will transform 72-13, Home of T:>Works, into a three-day sanctuary of soil, stories, and ecological kinship.

Organised by Living Soil Asia and produced under the CoThink Lab Fellowship, this inaugural edition offers a grounded, intimate alternative to the typical sustainability fair. It's about slow shifts and remembering that regeneration begins in community.

Rooted in five guiding themes: from food sovereignty and relational ecology to intergenerational wisdom and climate hope, the festival invites artists, growers, educators, scientists, and curious urbanites into deep, interactive dialogue with our living world.

A festival of the senses and soil

Expect over 20 thoughtfully curated experiences: Gardenside Chats that centre land justice and indigenous knowledge, tactile workshops on composting and mycelial networks, mindful tastings, and guided movement sessions.

The programming is designed to be porous, not prescriptive. It weaves science, spirit, and storytelling in a way that resonates beyond the weekend.

Signature spaces include the Living Map (a participatory, evolving collage of Singapore's land histories) and the Living Room, a communal gathering space for dialogue and reflection. When nothing is scheduled, it becomes a quiet site of shared pause.

Markets, makers & microbiomes

The Community Market champions small-batch, earth-centred initiatives. Look out for native plant kits from A Little Wild, natural inks by Wild Dot, small-batch ferments from Amanita Kombucha, and regenerative food offerings from Vital Ecology and more. It's a marketplace but also a living archive of the region's ecological makers and storytellers.

Kids and grown-ups alike will appreciate the Market Garden, a biodiverse showcase of native flora curated by Earthwalkers, complete with a soil playpen. The Soil Painting Competition culminates in a Soil Honouring Ceremony, a quiet moment of tribute to the medium that sustains life itself.

A field of possibility

The Living Earth Festival is more than a festival, it's a cultural proposition. What would it mean to shape a future grounded not in extraction, but in reciprocity? Where we centre not the spectacular, but the symbiotic?

Accessibly priced at $15 for a three-day all-access pass (with an open invitation for donations), the festival is offered as a gift and an invitation to enter into a reciprocal relationship with the land and one another.

All ticket proceeds go directly towards sustaining the work of Living Soil Asia. A special programme, A Communal Nasi Ulam Experience, requires separate registration following pass purchase.

This article was first published in City Nomads.