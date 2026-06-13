Living in the UAE: What expats need to know before relocating in 2026

Moving to the UAE is more about sequence than luck — get the steps right and the rest follows.

Here’s your start-to-finish snapshot, from choosing a visa to settling in, with a detailed Wego guide linked at each step.

Is the UAE right for you?

For most newcomers the draw is simple — your salary arrives untaxed.

The UAE charges no personal income tax, so your take-home pay is your full pay, with only a five per cent VAT on most spending.

It suits different people differently: High earners chasing tax-free savings, families wanting safety and sunshine, and remote workers or founders building a base.

The trade-offs are intense summer heat and big-city rents, so go in with a clear budget.

Cost of living

Your biggest expense by far is rent, which swings widely — a central Dubai apartment costs far more than the same space in Sharjah or the northern emirates.

Other costs like groceries, dining and fuel are moderate, and with no income tax, only a five per cent VAT chips away at your spending.

The catch newcomers miss is the upfront cost.

Rent is often paid in just one to four cheques, so you may need several months’ money ready at once.

For a full breakdown of rent, bills and everyday spending, see our cost of living guide.

Choose your visa route

You can’t settle long-term on a tourist visa — you need a residence visa, and the route depends on why you’re coming. These are the main paths, all set out on the UAE Government portal.

Visa route Best for Employment visa A job offer from a UAE employer, who sponsors your residence visa Green visa Skilled workers, freelancers and the self-employed who sponsor themselves (five years) Remote-work visa People employed by a company abroad who want to live in the UAE (one year) Family visa Residents sponsoring a spouse, children or parents Golden visa Investors, entrepreneurs and exceptional talent (5 –10 years) Property investor visa Buying qualifying property — including as a route into the Golden visa Job-seeker entry permit Coming to find work before you have an offer

Not sure which fits? Most people arrive on an employer-sponsored visa, while freelancers and remote workers increasingly self-sponsor.

If you want to test the waters first, the job-seeker entry permit lets you come and interview before committing.

Before you fly

A little prep at home saves weeks later.

Attest your documents: Degree and marriage certificates usually need attestation in your home country before they’re accepted for a job or family sponsorship.

Time your move: June to September is intensely hot, the school year starts in spring and autumn, and the pace slows during Ramadan — factor these into your start date.

Book your flight: The main gateways are Dubai (DXB), Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sharjah — compare fares early, as one-way relocation tickets climb in peak season.

Arriving and getting set up

Your first month is mostly paperwork, but it follows a clear order — tick these off and you’re officially a resident.

Visa, medical and Emirates ID

If you’re on an employment route, you arrive on an entry permit (valid two months), and the official setup then runs in a set order, per the UAE Government portal.

Your Emirates ID is the key to almost everything — banking, a SIM card, government services.

Set up the UAE Pass app too; it’s the national digital ID that signs you into most official services.

While the paperwork clears, many newcomers stay in short-term hotels in Dubai or serviced flats.

Health insurance

If you’re employed in the UAE, health cover is tied to issuing or renewing your residence permit, and your employer is legally required to provide it.

Dubai (DHA) and Abu Dhabi (DoH) have required it for years.

From Jan 1, 2025, a federal basic-insurance rule extended the same requirement to private-sector staff in the northern emirates, tied to issuing or renewing your visa.

Always check what your plan actually covers — our guide to health insurance for expats breaks down tiers, dependents and top-ups.

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Working in the UAE

The UAE’s economy runs on expat talent, and most people arrive with a job offer that their employer uses to sponsor their visa.

Here’s what working life looks like once you start.

Your rights at work

The UAE Labour Law sets clear protections. A few essentials newcomers ask about:

The week: The federal government and most local governments run Monday to Friday (with a half-day Friday) and a Saturday–Sunday weekend; Sharjah government works Monday to Thursday; private companies set their own hours, though many match it.

End-of-service gratuity: After one full year, you earn 21 days’ basic pay for each of your first five years, then 30 days’ a year — paid as a lump sum when you leave.

Leave and holidays: You get paid annual leave plus public holidays — check the UAE public holidays calendar to plan long weekends.

Salary and banking

Salaries for MoHRE-registered private-sector employees are paid through the Wages Protection System (WPS), the government’s electronic payroll that monitors whether employers pay in full and on time.

The dirham is pegged to the US dollar at about AED 3.67 (S$1.29), so your savings hold a stable value.

Opening a bank account is straightforward once you have your Emirates ID and a salary certificate from your employer.

Changing jobs or leaving

Switching employers? You can usually transfer your work permit without leaving the country.

Heading home for good? Make sure your sponsor formally cancels your visa — skipping this step can cause problems on a future return.

Getting around

You may not need a car at all, depending on where you settle.

Dubai has a driverless Metro (Red and Green lines), trams, buses and water transport; every emirate runs air-conditioned buses and metered taxis.

In Dubai you tap a Nol card — a minimum of AED 7.5 to ride — across metro, bus and tram.

Our full public transport guid e covers cards, apps and monthly budgets emirate by emirate.

Prefer to drive?

Licence-holders from more than 30 countries can swap their licence for a UAE one without a test — here’s how to convert your driving licence.

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Culture, safety and laws

The UAE is relaxed, cosmopolitan and widely regarded as very safe — it keeps a strong public-safety record, publishes crime data through official channels, and uses official emergency numbers nationwide, including 999 for police, 998 for ambulance and 997 for fire.

A few local rules are still worth knowing, per the UAE Government portal.

Alcohol is served in licensed hotels, bars and restaurants; drinking or being drunk in public is an offence.

Dress modestly in public places and malls — cover your shoulders and knees.

During Ramadan, avoid eating, drinking or smoking in public during daylight hours.

Public displays of affection beyond hand-holding are frowned upon.

Explore the UAE and the region

Once you’re settled, your new base is a brilliant launchpad for exploration.

At home, there’s everything from world-class museums in Abu Dhabi to desert glamping escapes.

Travel further afield gets easier too — residency unlocks simple regional trips, and the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council unified tourist visa is expected to let you explore all six Gulf states on a single permit.

Common mistakes to avoid

A little foresight saves real money and stress. The slips newcomers make most often:

Not attesting documents early: Degrees and marriage certificates need attestation back home — sorting it after you arrive causes delays.

Underbudgeting the move: With rent often due in one to four cheques, you may need several months’ money ready on day one.

Driving on the wrong licence: You must convert to a UAE licence to drive as a resident — an international permit only covers short visits.

Letting cover lapse: You can’t renew your residency without valid health insurance.

Letting your entry permit expire: The employment entry permit is valid about two months — complete your medical and Emirates ID within it to avoid fines.

Leaving without cancelling your visa: An uncancelled visa or unpaid bills can block a future return.

Frequently asked questions

Not necessarily, but a job offer is the most common route, as your employer sponsors your residence visa.

Otherwise, look at self-sponsored options like the Green or remote-work visa, or come on a job-seeker entry permit to interview first.

Once you’re on an entry permit, the medical test, biometrics and visa stamping usually take one to three weeks, depending on the emirate and how quickly your employer files the paperwork.

Yes. Once you’re a resident earning at least AED 4,000 a month — or AED 3,000 plus accommodation — you can sponsor your spouse and children.

It can be, especially for rent in central Dubai, but no income tax offsets a lot.

Costs drop sharply in the northern emirates and outer suburbs, so where you settle makes a big difference.

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This article was first published in Wego.