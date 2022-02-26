Loafers 101: How to style them as seen on Red Velvet's Joy and Emma Chamberlain

ICYMI, loafers have become the latest it-shoe that everyone has been adding to their arsenal. They’ve been appearing on plenty of celebs and fashionistas who just can’t get enough of these preppy shoes and, honestly, we can’t either.

Originating from Europe in the 1930s, loafers were initially made for Norwegian fishermen to easily slip in and out of. Since then, they’ve been popularised by fashionistas such as Emma Chamberlain and K-pop idols like Red Velvet’s Joy, making them a staple in just about every shoe lover’s collection.

With many beginning to make their way back to the office, there’s a need for shoes that are suitable for both the office and a night out after. Loafers, and their various permutations, have gained a reputation for being chic and versatile.

We’ve compiled a list of the most stylish loafers at the moment, including some from Singapore brands like Pedro and Charles and Keith, that are so worth getting your hands on.

Brown Vintage Metal Buckle Leather Loafers, $119, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Let the beautiful terracotta brown colour shine by pairing this with a simple T-shirt and jeans, plus some gold jewellery to highlight the gold hardware. Buy it here

Houndstooth-Print Beaded Penny Loafers, $69.90, Charles & Keith PHOTO: Charles & Keith For an all-round soft look, match this with a flowy white dress or maxi skirt. Don’t forget to accessorise with a bag and you’re set for an afternoon tea or brunch with your gal pals. Buy it here

Gommini Suede Loafers, $569, Tod’s PHOTO: Tod’s After a trying few years, it’s about time we add some whimsical fun into our looks. Opt for a silk top or bottom in a complementary colour, like soft pink or muted grey, for a fun play on textures and colours. Buy it here

Rubber-Trimmed Leather Platform Loafers, $406, Ganni PHOTO: Ganni It seems chunky, exaggerated soles are in this season, so go all in with these platform loafers that will definitely have your friends asking to drop the link. Pair it with a fitted top, plaid skirt and white socks, and you’ll look like you just stepped out of Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time music video. Buy it here

Leather Square Toe Loafers in Walnut, $71.90, Pedro PHOTO: Pedro Return to the office in style by pairing these with a contrasting monochrome look like a black power suit. Alternatively, match the colour of your top with the dusty pink loafers for a monochromatic outfit that is sure to turn heads. You can even match your earrings with the glossy acrylic embellishment. Buy it here

Metallic Accent Tweed Loafer Pumps, $59.90, Charles & Keith PHOTO: Charles & Keith Sometimes, it can be tricky trying to figure out how to make the outfit work with your shoes. Take a cue from these loafers and match your blazer with the tweed material, or go for a timeless black jacket to complement the leather. Accessorise with minimalistic earrings to finish off this sophisticated look. Buy it here

Ashtyn Suede Penny Loafer, $539, Polo Ralph Lauren PHOTO: Polo Ralph Lauren The academia aesthetic has become one of the biggest trends in recent months and with that, so have loafers. Often worn by students in the ‘50s, penny loafers are one of the most classic styles of loafers. Go for a dark wash denim and a top in a contrasting colour like maroon for the ultimate collegiate look Available in stores

Gomma Pesante Embellished Loafers, $818, Tod’s PHOTO: Tod’s You can never go wrong with classic black loafers. Besides adding a few centimetres to your stature, this timeless style is great for when you want to ditch the high heels but still look chic. Buy it here

This article was first published in Her World Online.