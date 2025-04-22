Local brands like Ann Chin Popiah and Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice to open at 5-star hotel in Macau

Something Singaporeans take immense pride in is our diverse food scene, with the topic leading to numerous passionate debates.

And now, we have one more thing to feel chuffed about — several popular local F&B brands will be going international and opening at Wynn Palace in Cotai, Macau.

These will be located in the five-star hotel's new food court Gourmet Pavilion, which opens on April 29, according to the hotel's website.

When it comes to Singapore food, chicken rice is often the first dish to come to mind.

Representing it in the new food court is Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, a brand that has been around since 1986.

They're known for their silky poached chicken and are also Singapore's first Michelin-recommended chicken rice.

Another popular local dish that both locals and tourists adore is laksa, and 328 Katong Laksa will be selling just that at Gourmet Pavilion.

The Michelin-recommended establishment is loved for its signature secret soup base, which is creamy, rich and spicy all at once.

While there are many types of bak kut teh, the Singapore rendition features a peppery soup crafted from a simple blend of garlic, pork bones and pepper.

Bringing that to Macau is Tuan Yuan Pork Ribs Soup, which has been around for more than 30 years.

For street food, diners can check out Ann Chin Popiah, which has more than six decades of rich history.

The brand, which specialises in popiah (a Singapore-style spring roll), has been recognised with both a Michelin Plate and Michelin Recommendation.

Apart from the Singapore brands we are familiar with, there will also be other international brands opening at the Gourmet Pavilion.

One is Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa from Nagoya, Japan, which is popular for its grilled eel rice and has also earned a coveted spot on Japan's Michelin Plate list.

There's also Wumamii Beef Noodles, which hails from Taiwan and is popular for its tomato-braised broth.

For homely bowls of porridge, diners can check out Yong Zuo Fish Congee, a Michelin-recommended eatery from Chaoshan, China.

