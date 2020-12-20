Local breweries in Singapore: Delicious beers from homegrown brands

There’s nothing more satisfying than cracking open a cold one at the end of a long day, and some might say, the only thing better than a great beer is a great local beer.

The Singaporean craft beer scene has grown immensely in recent years with inventive drinks for everyone, whether you prefer a hoppy IPA or a dark malty porter, so here’s a quick and dirty introduction to Singapore’s craft beer scene. Happy drinking!

1. Alive Brewing Co.

How are you feeling? Every Mood Through a Window Bright IPA is one half of our December duo to round off the insane year... Posted by Alive Brewing Co on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Alive is a fairly new player in Singapore’s craft beer scene, but their philosophy of creating delicious beers with characterful names and designs has struck a chord with us.

Their bottles are as great to look at as they are to drink, ranging from One Night in Cologne, a malty, bready Kölsch-style German light ale and hazy session IPA False Sense of Security, to a smooth and roasty Late Night Feelings imperial stout. We daresay Alive Brewing is the best new brewery to launch in Singapore this year.

Shop Alive Brewing Co. here.

2. Brewlander

We can’t talk about local craft beer without talking about Brewlander, one of Singapore’s foremost craft brands. Their journey started as a little home brewing experiment in founder John Wei’s home to brewing overseas in Cambodia, and we’re very much looking forward to their new home in Tuas.

Its wide range of delicious brews cover everything from IPAs — be it the tropical fruit-forward Love Wild IPA or the hoppy Joy Session — to a bittersweet Respect Porter .

Shop Brewlander here , also available at Cold Storage.

3. Brewerkz

Known for their taprooms around Singapore, this award-winning craft brewery shows that we don’t have to compromise on quality for quantity. This year end, they’ve recently launched Islander Brew, a series of four destination-inspired beers in collaboration with Sentosa.

The Siloso Beach Lime Sea Salt Gose is the ultimate easy drinker — the zesty, kaffir lime and sea salt flavoured brew is refreshing enough for the beach on a hot day. For something more unique, the Bukit Manis Jasmine Kölsch is a crisp Cologne-style beer with intense jasmine aromas.

Shop Brewerkz here .

4. Pink Blossoms Brewing

Pink Blossoms Brewing is all about celebrating beautiful things in life, a labour of love by accountant and tax advisor turned brewer Hong Han.

Since pouring its first pint to the public in 2018, this brand has gone on to bottle big, bold flavours that you can’t help but sit and savour like the Hundred Years, a sweet milk stout with coffee and chocolate notes.

Jump on the New England IPA train with Don’t Stop Believing — super hoppy, super tropical, and super delicious.

Shop Pink Blossoms Brewing here or visit their tasting room located at 50 Ubi Ave 3 #01-12, Singapore 408866 +65 6612 0215. Open Mon — Fri 5pm — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 2pm — 10.30pm.

5. Lion City Meadery

Lion City Meadery is a lone wolf with their award-winning beer-style meads, but they’ve definitely made an impression. Essentially fermented honey, you might think of mead as excessively sweet and cloying, but Lion City Meadery throws that out the window with their beautifully balanced, slightly fizzy brews.

Their flagship meads include a tannin rich, floral, and crisp Hibiscus Blueberry Mead and a Spiced Mead that’s a clove and anise-forward love letter to masala chai. For something closer to home, opt for the seasonal Chrysanthemum Mead — a sweet, floral bottle of nostalgia.

Shop Lion City Meadery here .

6. Sunbird Brewing Company

PHOTO: Instagram/sunbirdbrewing

This brewery took the ultimate risk opening during the peak of the pandemic, but we’d say it’s taken flight just fine. Crack open one of their flagship brews like Eclipse of the Sun , a roasted malt-forward Scottish Ale, or the passionfruit and citrus-scented hoppy pale ale, the Fly In Light.

For a festive brew, you might want to their their new a bright and intense chocolate mint milk stout — is Naughty & Nice all at once.

Shop Sunbird Brewing Company here .

7. Off Day Beer Company

While it’s great to indulge in a pint or two in celebration, sometimes you just want to drown your sorrows in the bottle. Off Day is all about givingyou beers that, even as you’re feeling ‘off’, remind you to be present and be kinder to yourself.

For an easy breezy post-work refresher, opt for the Off Day Beer, a vibrant session IPA with tropical nuances. Take this fruity good time to the next level with their Off Day Haze , a Hazy Session IPA with hopped up juicy stonefruit flavours.

Shop Off Day Beer Company here .

8. Niang Brewery Co.

Niang Brewery Co. is the newest kid on the block, having opened just last month with just two core beers at the moment that utilises spices and Asian flavours.

One of their flagship flavours is the Warming Spirit , a crisp and dry Saison with an aromatic hit of black pepper, ginger, and coriander seeds. The other is the Confection Cure , a cheng tng inspired pale ale that’s malty and bitter with a slight fruitiness.

Shop Niang Brewery Co. here.

9. RedDot Brewhouse

We might have all but forgotten about Singapore’s first locally owned independent commercial microbrewery, but these folks are certainly doing us proud with bars in Yangon.

Sip on varieties like the refreshing Czech Pilsner or the uniquely green-hued Monster Green Lager, infused with green spirulina. The Sauvignon Ale is the best of both worlds, fermented with both wine and beer yeasts, lending to citrusy, white wine-like notes.

Shop RedDot Brewhouse here or visit their brewhouse located at 25A Dempsey Road #01-01, Singapore 247691, p. +65 6475 0500. Open Mon — Sat 12pm — 10.20pm and Sun 11.30am — 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.