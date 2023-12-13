This local bus company is offering $5,000 salary, $10k sign-up bonus in bid to draw younger hires and counter stereotypes

The job of a bus driver, often seen as a 'blue-collared' role, may come with certain public perceptions or stereotypes.

But one local bus company Westpoint Transit is hoping to defy some of these associations and lure new hires, especially young ones, with a very attractive salary — $5,000, to be exact.

On top of that, new hires will get a sign-up bonus of $10,000 after signing the three-year contract.

For context, bus drivers with SBS Transit get a monthly gross salary of up to $4,000 per month, as well as a sign-on bonus of $6,000 for locals.

So, why the high pay?

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the director and second-generation owner of the company, Lionel Lee, said he hopes that the move will help change the stereotype surrounding blue-collared workers like bus drivers.

He also wishes to encourage more of the younger generation, especially locals, to take on such jobs.

"We may also open up internships in the future to attract more young people to join," Lionel told the Chinese daily. "After all, driving a bus is the childhood dream of many children."

The company said it aims to recruit 30 drivers over two rounds of recruitment.

That said, money isn't the only benefit that the company said it will offer.

It will also provide medical coverage and even free fitness classes for workers who are interested.

Keen on applying? There are no nationality restrictions and the potential candidate needs at least one year of relevant experience, as well as a Class 4 driving licence and vocational licence.

For the uninitiated, Class 4 licences are required to drive heavy motor cars and motor tractors that exceed 2,500kg.

Working hours will be six days a week, with a maximum of 44 hours per week.

The bulk of the role involves transporting employees in industrial areas to workplaces that public buses are unable to reach, such as Jurong Island and Tuas South.

Odd working hours and perceptions of low pay

That said, the working hours and notions of low pay may still be a deterrent to prospective employees.

For example, only a "small percentage" of bus captains in SMRT corporation are under 30, the public transport company told CNA last year.

"From our experience, we have found that many young adults are not looking for shift work and prefer fixed office hours," SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay had said.

Their youngest driver back then was 21 years old, the minimum age for the job.

One reason why not many of the younger generation take up such jobs is the notion that being a bus driver is a low-paying job, reported CNA.

Former SMRT bus captain Muhammad Naz Farihin Muhammad Farhan told CNA that when he first entered the industry full-time in 2020, some of his family members doubted if it would be an ideal long-term career.

"School friends probably thought it would be a waste of time or a low-end job as what most people would say," he revealed.

ALSO READ: Some people share how much salary they think is needed to live comfortably in Singapore

melissateo@asiaone.com