Local food businesses to order from to #supportlocal

Order: www.lematinpatisserie.com

His gourmet pastries are fast becoming a cult favourite. In April, Mohamed Al-Matin, who worked as a pastry chef at Denmark’s Noma restaurant (No. 2 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list) started his online bakery Le Matin Patisserie in Singapore.

The name of the bakery is a play on his name and “le matin”, which means “the morning” in French – the time to bite into a flaky, buttery puff pastry with a cup of tea or coffee.

While you can get the classic kouign amanns and galettes, your order isn’t complete until you’ve added a Smoked Cruffin (a muffin and croissant hybrid) to your bag.

What’s so special: the delicious cream inside the cruffin is charcoal-infused and smoked with applewood. The pastry is adorned with eucalyptus meringue.

Another must-try: the Pistachio Escargot. The delectable pastry is made out of a croissant base that’s coiled into a tight coin, then topped with crushed pistachio custard and rose-scented cranberries.

A box of five pastries costs $49, including delivery.

Matin, who trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Sydney, is currently working with a team of four bakers in a temporary kitchen.

The initial months as an entrepreneur-cum-baker was tough for the 31-year-old Singaporean. He was swarmed with more than 1,200 orders from the time he started the online bakery.

He tells Her World: “I think I went without sleep for more than a few days during that time. The orders just kept coming in, and I struggled a little bit with manpower.”

Matin isn’t about to give up on his dream of setting up a brick and mortar shop though. His plans were shelved due to the pandemic when he returned to Singapore last year after he left Noma. “I had to scale down my production and go online instead,” he says.