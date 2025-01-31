Local food joint Mahmud's Tandoor to move out of North Bridge Road outlet, new location to be announced 

On Jan 22, Siraj Aziz, co-owner of local food joint Mahmud's Tandoor, took to Instagram to announce their sole outlet will be moving out of their current location inside Curbside Crafters along North Bridge Road.

The new location and opening date haven't been revealed.

"We're moving out of our Curbside outlet on the night of Feb 2," the caption read.

They moved into the location in April 2023 and the space seems to have left a lasting impression on them.

The business added: "Curbside will always hold a special place in our heart as it provided us a safe place to grow, make mistakes, be a viable business and most importantly meeting and getting to know you, our customers.

"It's been a pleasure."

In the video, Siraj confirmed that they will be moving to "a bigger place" that's "around the area".

Mahmud’s Tandoor is also considering taking a break before re-opening the store at full capacity and urged customers to have patience during this period.

For now, the eatery is giving away a mini cup of Chai Peng Slush as a thank-you gesture to fans for their support.

To redeem the beverage, simply purchase any item and tell the staff what you would like to see at the new outlet.

In the comments section, a netizen got the ball rolling by mentioning that they'd love to have local music played at the new location.

Another user followed suit, cheekily requesting for weekly standup comedy shows from Siraj, who used to conceptualise comedy sketches.

How it began

Mahmud's Tandoor is the brainchild of Siraj and his wife Nasyirah Parveen.

They began as a home-based business during the Covid-19 circuit breaker era and soon attracted a considerable number of customers.

Eventually, they expanded the business by taking up a booth at pop-up lifestyle marketplace Artbox.

Their tandoori burgers and masala fries were a hit among customers and the couple opted to run the business full-time at a permanent space.

