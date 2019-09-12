Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

(L-R) Diced rabbit in chilli oil ($16) and rabbit hotpot ($68).
PHOTO: Facebook/ Tong Xin Ru Yi Tradition Hotpot
A local hotpot restaurant has found itself in hot water after announcing two new additions to their menu made of an exotic protein not commonly available in Singapore — rabbit.

Located along Lorong Telok in Clarke Quay, Tong Xin Ru Yi introduced their new diced rabbit in chilli oil ($16) and rabbit hotpot ($68) dishes in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

"We are happy to announce that we are the first and only one to release rabbit hot pot in Singapore," the post had stated.

PHOTO: Facebook/ Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot 

Suffice to say, the controversial move encountered much backlash from animal-lovers, many of whom lambasted the decision.

PHOTO: Screenshots from Change.org petition

Others made the point that consuming rabbit is a personal choice and that the restaurant is not the first in Singapore to be serving rabbit meat. 

PHOTO: Screenshots from Facebook 

report by Lianhe Zaobao on Friday (Dec 6) found that reactions to rabbit meat being served in Singapore has been mixed, with some willing to give it a try and others adamant that they will not taste it.

According to the same report, the owner, Mr Zhang, had bought 600kg of frozen rabbit in November with the intention of serving rabbit meat dishes for Sichuan natives living in Singapore.

Rabbit meat is on the list of meat products allowed to be imported into Singapore and Mr Zhang has applied for a license to legally do so.

He also shared that the response from Sichuan customers to the new items have been good with an average of 20kg of frozen rabbit meat being sold at the restaurant each day.

So far, only 20 per cent of those who have tried the rabbit dishes are Singaporean, and Mr Zhang believes it's because Singaporeans are not used to the taste.

Rabbit welfare groups on Facebook such as Bunny Wonderland and House Rabbit Society Singapore have since circulated a Change.org petition requesting that the restaurant remove the rabbit-meat dishes from their menu.

SAY "NO" TO RABBIT HOTPOT! "We are happy to annouce that we are the first and only one to release rabbit hot pot in...

Posted by Bunny Wonderland on Friday, 6 December 2019

"Both organisations have been tirelesly (sic) rescuing abandoned rabbits in Singapore and working with rabbit lovers to improve their welfare. For this restaurant to encourage the consumption of our pets, it's totally against all that we have worked hard to achieve.

"Singapore do (sic) not farmed (sic) rabbits for food and instead, we import them into our country as domesticated pets. As pets, they should be viewed in the same light as other companion animals and given the same respect as a cat and dog would," a part of the statement reads.

The petition has received over 7,500 signatures so far. 

Separately, a Facebook poll conducted by Chinese news portal RedAnts found that only 32 per cent of the 580 participants were willing to give rabbit meat a try.

【入乡不随俗？】微信昨天一则报道称，新加坡出现首家兔肉料理的餐馆，将四川人爱吃兔的饮食习惯引进新加坡。文中说“兔肉肉质Q弹滑溜，是鸡肉比不了的鲜、牛肉比不了的嫩、羊肉比不了的香”。老板据说花了很多年来办理进口兔肉的手续，终于如愿以偿。该报道出街后，在爱养兔兔的新加坡人圈里点燃不少“怒火”。这份为满足口腹之欲所作出的努力，会出现什么结果？

Posted by RedAnts 红蚂蚁 on Thursday, 5 December 2019

When contacted by AsiaOne, the restaurant confirmed that the rabbit meat dishes are still available on the menu.

joeylee@asiaone.com

