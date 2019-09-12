Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

A local hotpot restaurant has found itself in hot water after announcing two new additions to their menu made of an exotic protein not commonly available in Singapore — rabbit.

Located along Lorong Telok in Clarke Quay, Tong Xin Ru Yi introduced their new diced rabbit in chilli oil ($16) and rabbit hotpot ($68) dishes in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

"We are happy to announce that we are the first and only one to release rabbit hot pot in Singapore," the post had stated.

Suffice to say, the controversial move encountered much backlash from animal-lovers, many of whom lambasted the decision.

Others made the point that consuming rabbit is a personal choice and that the restaurant is not the first in Singapore to be serving rabbit meat.

A report by Lianhe Zaobao on Friday (Dec 6) found that reactions to rabbit meat being served in Singapore has been mixed, with some willing to give it a try and others adamant that they will not taste it.

According to the same report, the owner, Mr Zhang, had bought 600kg of frozen rabbit in November with the intention of serving rabbit meat dishes for Sichuan natives living in Singapore.

Rabbit meat is on the list of meat products allowed to be imported into Singapore and Mr Zhang has applied for a license to legally do so.